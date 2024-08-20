How Oklahoma DB Michael Boganowski Has Made Teammates 'Proud' in Fall Camp
In the midst of an impressive 2024 recruiting class, Oklahoma landing 4-star defensive back Michael Boganowski was an underrated addition for Brent Venables and company.
Hailing from Junction City, KS, around 20 miles from Kansas State University, Boganowski was a 4-star prospect who plays with intense speed and physicality, making him a perfect fit for Venables' defense.
Now, just 10 days away from his first regular season contest in Crimson and Cream, Boganowski has already started to impress his teammates.
"Oh, he’s a thumper. He’s a hard-hitter for sure. I ain’t gonna lie, he’s got that title for sure," junior defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings said. "He has a lot to learn but he learns so fast. Like when he first got here, it’s night and day. So that’s like my little brother. I’m taking care of him, and it makes me so proud the way he’s acting."
The true freshman defensive back has been making plays and garnering attention from within the program since he arrived on campus in January. During the Sooners' spring game, Boganowski lowered his shoulder and delivered striking blows to both Kalib Hicks and Bauer Sharp.
Against Sharp specifically, Boganowski was able to separate the transfer tight end from the football when a pass was thrown his direction, forcing an incompletion and leaving Sharp slow to get back to his feet.
"Michael Boganowski," said senior safety Billy Bowman, "that’s a guy right there who will knock your head off."
Boganowski's fearlessness and physicality should help make the transition to the SEC easier for the Sooners' defensive back room. Even if he doesn't see much time on the field in meaningful situations this year, the true freshman is a solid depth piece who should stand out on special teamsw and will almost certainly factor into OU's DB rotation in the near future.
Already listed at 6-foot-2 and 211 pounds, Boganowski posses ideal size for a defensive back in the SEC and has the versatility to play the cheetah position if needed, according to his head coach.
"I like the versatility in the positions," Venables said in early August. "We have a handful of guys that are very instinctive. They all might look a little bit different, but man, we’ve got size. We’ve got speed. We’ve got physicality. Guys that have good instincts. I really like the depth at the (cheetah) position, and many of those guys are playing multiple positions. ... If I wanted to do it tomorrow, we could throw (Michael) Boganowski over there and Reggie (Powers) at safety, and there would be a transition, but rather seamless."
Boganowski's ability to play the cheetah spot gives him an even better chance to get on the field as a true freshman. With good size and athleticism, the young defensive back has the intangibles to make a difference on Oklahoma's defense early in his career.
Additionally, Venables and Spears-Jennings both highlighted Boganowski's intelligence, saying that the true freshman has quickly picked up a complex Oklahoma defense.
If the Sunflower State product continues to improve rapidly and show that he has a strong knowledge of Venables' and Zac Alley's defense, Boganowski will likely work his way onto the field in some capacity this season.
As Bowman prepares for a career in the NFL after the Sooners' 2024 campaign, it is important for OU to begin building up its secondary behind the Preseason All-American and preparing the younger players for their time on the field.
While Peyton Bowen and Spears-Jennings will likely take over for Bowman, safeties coach Brandon Hall and company will need multiple players to take on a bigger role next year. If Boganowski continues to perform well this season, he will be one of the prime candidates to play more snaps at defensive back in 2025.