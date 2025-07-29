How Oklahoma DE R Mason Thomas Uses Background as Running Back on Defense
When R Mason Thomas was a child, his goal was to become an NFL running back.
Thomas, a defensive lineman entering his senior year at Oklahoma, primarily saw running back reps throughout his youth football days. Between his size and speed, Thomas’ coaches used him as an offensive weapon.
All of his football idols were running backs.
“I liked Ezekiel Elliott and Najee Harris,” Thomas said. “I liked the bigger running backs.”
By the time Thomas reached high school, he fully transitioned to playing as an edge rusher — and that transition has worked out for him.
As a junior in 2024, Thomas logged 12.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He played in all 13 games for the Sooners, starting 11 of them.
Even though Thomas doesn’t get carries for the Sooners, his offensive background has helped him become an elite defensive end.
“There’s a lot of acceleration and explosiveness for a running back so that transferred over to defensive end,” Thomas said.
Thomas likely would have been selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, but instead, he’ll be a key player on an Oklahoma defense with high expectations for the upcoming season.
At defensive end, Thomas and Florida State transfer Marvin Jones Jr. are expected to be the starters. Taylor Wein, Adepoju Adebawore and Danny Okoye will also compete for defensive-end reps.
The defensive line is loaded with experience, also featuring Jayden Jackson, Gracen Halton and Damonic Williams. Other experienced defensive players include linebackers Kip Lewis and Kobie McKinzie, cornerbacks Eli Bowen, Jacobe Johnson and Gentry Williams and safeties Kendal Daniels, Kendel Dolby, Robert Spears-Jennings and Peyton Bowen.
Sooners coach Brent Venables saw how deadly Thomas was in 2024, and he expects the defensive end to be an even more integral part of their defense in 2025.
“As explosive a pass rusher and player as there is in college football,” Venables said at last week’s OU Football Coaches Luncheon in Norman. “I expect him to have his best year of football. Last year was his most consistent year. God willing, he stays healthy and has another year like that.”
Thomas said that he looked up to former Sooner edge rusher Nik Bonitto before arriving at OU.
Bonitto spent four years at OU, foregoing his senior year in 2022 to enter the NFL Draft. He was a breakout star for the Denver Broncos in 2024, receiving second team All-Pro honors.
Bonitto never overlapped with Thomas in Norman. But the two still formed a connection, and Thomas said they communicate regularly.
“He was that role model for me to decide to go to OU because he fits my stature, that outside linebacker type on the shorter end,” Thomas said. “For him to have success at OU, I wanted to go to OU. Whatever he felt helped him, he gave to me. We text and stuff.”
Thomas still idolizes the running backs that he grew up watching — and that has allowed him to be a versatile edge rusher.
Between OU’s talent and experience at every defensive position, Thomas believes that the defense will be stingy. His ability to apply pressure to opposing quarterbacks can make it even more so.
“With the speed in general, chasing down blocks… there’s a lot of acceleration and explosiveness for a running back so that transferred over to defensive end,” Thomas said. “I do similar movements maybe, acceleration, starting and stopping.”
OU begins the 2025 season against Illinois State on Saturday, Aug. 30.