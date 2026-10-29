How Oklahoma is Preparing for South Carolina’s ‘Collection’ of Freak Athletes

NORMAN — In the SEC, every roster has a surplus of talent and athleticism.

And Oklahoma’s Week 9 opponent — South Carolina — has several of the SEC’s most dynamic athletes.

“They’ve got a really good collection and experienced group of skill guys,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said.

One of their most electrifying players is wide receiver Nyck Harbor.

Harbor stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 239 pounds. He previously competed for the Gamecocks’ track and field team, recording a time of 10.11 seconds in the 100-meter dash in 2024.

Before the season, Harbor was named the No. 1 “college football freak” in Bruce Feldman of The Athletic’s annual list, which ranks the nation’s most ridiculously athletic players.

In 2025, Harbor logged 618 yards and six touchdowns on 30 catches, and he surpassed 100 receiving yards in the Gamecocks’ tilts against Texas A&M and Clemson. He has registered 278 yards and two touchdowns so far in 2026.

“(He’s) got Olympic-type speed,” Venables said. “He’s a really big guy and runs like he can run.”

Harbor’s athleticism stands out more than anyone else’s on South Carolina’s roster, but the Sooners will also have to deal with Mazeo Bennett Jr., who currently leads the Gamecocks in receiving.

Bennett’s hands are among the best in the SEC, and the 5-foot-10 receiver boasts an impressive catch radius that allows him to play bigger than his size.

At tight end, 6-foot-4, 250-pound senior Maurice Brown II has established himself as a red zone threat. Brown has caught two touchdown passes so far in 2026, and Venables described him as someone who “plays tough and physical” and is “super athletic.”

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers scrambles against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Of course, the Gamecocks also have one of college football’s most physically gifted quarterbacks: LaNorris Sellers.

Sellers stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 238 pounds, and he can hurt opposing defenses with his arm and his legs.

The senior signal caller has thrown for 1,548 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions so far this year while also rushing for 507 yards and four touchdowns.

Across the board, Venables knows that his defense will have its hands full on Saturday.

“They know what they’re doing,” Venables said. “They're physical, they're long, they're fast, so it's going to be a great matchup for us here this weekend.”

The good news for the Sooners? Their defense is up for the challenge.

Oklahoma ranks first in the SEC in passing defense (156.3 yards allowed per game) and second in total defense (273.7 yards allowed per game). The Sooners are also giving up only 13.6 first downs per game while allowing opponents to convert on only 24 percent of third downs.

Still, OU’s defense must be at its best if it hopes to limit Sellers, Harbor and the Gamecocks’ athletic, explosive offense.

“You’ve got to be aware,” Venables said. “Because of the dynamic ability of their playmakers, yeah, you’ve got to know where everybody is.”

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