How Oklahoma QB Michael Hawkins Jr. Has Recharged Fans, Inspired Teammates Ahead of Red River Rivalry
NORMAN — Why did Oklahoma freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr., in his first career start — and in the Sooners’ first road game as a Southeastern Conference member — make a gutsy leap into four Auburn defenders to score a fourth-quarter 2-point conversion on Saturday?
There was just no other way to get into the end zone.
“When the game’s on the line, I have no choice to,” Hawkins said on Wednesday night. “Just trying to make the play for my team, sacrifice my body for them, because they’d do the same for me.”
In two performances, the 18-year old Hawkins, who will be the first true freshman to start a Red River Rivalry for Oklahoma next Saturday, has made a habit of taking personal risks for the team’s gain and gained adoration from the fan base along the way. Though Hawkins’ heroism on Saturday was ultimately inconsequential toward the 27-21 final in Auburn, it has resonated with Sooner Nation and inspired a locker room that was desperate for it.
“I don't know if this sounds weird, but when I tell you I'm a fan of my teammate, like, I was a fan of him as soon as he stepped on the field,” Sooners junior defensive tackle Damonic Williams said. “Everybody was rooting for him after he got that touchdown. It was just like the whole sideline got up. I don't know if y'all can replay the image of the game, but everyone's just super stoked that he did what he did and showed up, balled out.
“He had a smile on his face afterward and seeing how he was putting his body on the line for every single yard, I mean, who doesn't want to play for somebody like that? You're going to put your body on the line for him because he's putting his body on the line for the team.”
Don't forget, the week before against Tennessee, Hawkins had a similar play for a touchdown, and another on which he lowered his shoulder and leveled a Vols defender at the goal line. However, both scores were overturned by replay. But they weren't quite as dramatic as the pylon helicopter.
“Man, I went up to [Hawkins] after [the 2-point conversion], jumped over quite a few people and I said, 'Man, I love the way you play,’” said redshirt-sophomore offensive lineman Jake Taylor. “You get some quarterbacks that are going to slide, run out of bounds every single chance they get. But knowing when it comes down to crunch time, you're able to put your head down, get that first down, get that touchdown. It's amazing to see, especially as an O-lineman."
In addition to his inspiring play, Hawkins has completed 23-of-37 attempts for one touchdown, no interceptions and one rushing touchdown. Three weeks ago, he was a promising backup quarterback from Dallas. Last week, a "Mi-Chael Haw-Kins" chant proliferated throughout OU's fan section of Jordan-Hare Stadium as he exited the field. So far, the moment has not been too big for Hawkins, who has maintained his focus on football by any means necessary.
“It’s been pretty crazy, just walking around [campus], just going places, people notice you more,” Hawkins said. “I’d say I’m handling it pretty good. Just kind of staying off social media is the biggest thing for me. I wasn’t really a guy that was on social media anyways. But just kind of keep going, doing the same thing that I’ve always been doing. So it’s not a big change.”
“He’s [Hawkins] super consistent,” Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables said. “He’s calm. Really cerebral. He’s super coachable.”
Hawkins learned those virtues from his father, who played cornerback at Oklahoma in 2002 and played stints and/or made practice squads with several NFL teams, including the Packers, Vikings, Cowboys and Raiders.
“Ever since I grew up he’s always put me in, like, situations and just there’s a ton of adversity I need to overcome,” Hawkins Jr. said. “So I’ve always been calm growing up. And trying to learn to be calm in my childhood and even in high school. So he’s been a big part of that. Even my mom, too.”
The Sooners rode the high of their 17-point comeback into the off-week ahead of one of the team’s most intimidating Red River Rivalry outlooks this century. The 19th-ranked Sooners will play No. 2 Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas next Saturday, Oct. 12 at 2:30 p.m. Oklahoma is an 8 1/2-point underdog.
The pressure intensifies for everybody, but especially for Hawkins. The Longhorns boast the No. 1 pass defense in the SEC and lead the conference with seven interceptions.
Williams, who was a Freshman All-American by 247Sports two years ago at TCU and helped the Horned Frogs to their first College Football Playoff appearance, remembers the pressure tied to his situation.
“The toughest thing was knowing that a team is relying on me at such a young age, and it's just like, it's a blessing, but there were some sleepless nights that I had, because I'm like 'Dang, I have to hurry up and get this right for my team,' ” Williams said. “Not for me, but I don't want to let my team down. I know he's going to do that same thing, probably, because it's a much bigger role.”
“It means a lot just knowing, going to a big stage,” Hawkins said. “It’s my first time playing in this stadium and against this team too. So this is a big moment for me and just trying to take advantage of it and maximize the opportunity I have.”