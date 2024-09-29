How True Freshman QB Michael Hawkins Jr.'s Toughness Brought Oklahoma a 'Spark'
AUBURN, AL — How much can you learn about someone in their first start?
True freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. became the first OU signal caller since Troy Aikman to start his first game on the road on Saturday.
Aikman went to Lawrence to battle Kansas.
Hawkins? He was handed one of the SEC’s cursed patches of grass, Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The offense ebbed and flowed, but with the game on the line, Oklahoma’s sideline learned everything it needed about Hawkins.
OU linebacker Kip Lewis silenced Auburn fans with his 63-yard pick six.
When Hawkins lined up for the two-point conversion, he took their soul.
The play broke down, and Hawkins escaped the pocket to the right.
He turned the corner and was met at the goal line, but he launched himself into the air, soaring across the plain to put OU up 24-21 on the Plains.
It was different than Sam Bradford’s flip in Stillwater and Baker Mayfield’s fourth down truck stick into the end zone in Knoxville.
It was Hawkins’ turn to lay it all on the line for the Sooners. And he cashed in.
“He's got a toughness to him, man. He's got a spark,” OU offensive coordinator Seth Littrell said after the win. “He's gonna lay it all on the line for his teammates. That's who he is, and he loves the game, loves what it's all about and that's a testament to his character and who he is.”
Hawkins’ play inspired both sides of the ball in the 27-21 victory that moved OU to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in conference play.
“You’ve got to love it. Mike plays with a lot of heart,” linebacker Danny Stutsman said. “I kind of need him to slide a little bit more but that’s just not how he plays. He fights for those extra yards. But at the end of the day that’s a guy that we can get behind and we’re going to support him no matter what happens."
For Hawkins, the way the two-point conversion panned out was simply what needed to be done.
"That was just a play we needed,” he said. “I put my body on the line for the team, and I'm just so thankful to have my team behind me."
It wasn’t the only great moment for Hawkins.
On the first drive of the game, he made a quick decision to sprint out of the pocket into the open field.
As he broke through the defensive line, the field opened up and he outran everyone 48 yards to the house.
Then the offense hit a lull. The Sooners only mustered 63 yards the rest of the half, and got down 21-10.
But the true freshman never panicked.
He didn’t help Auburn by turning the ball over, and he took his shot when it revealed itself in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers left no safety over the top, and Hawkins uncorked a 60-yard strike to J.J. Hester to put the Sooners at the 5-yard line.
Two plays later, running back Jovantae Barnes punched in a two-yard score to cut Auburn’s lead to 21-16.
“What a ball,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “We had been waiting dog years for an explosive play and finally got one.”
The moment never looked too big, even if the setting was tough to battle.
“The crowd, I've never been part of a crowd that was that loud, but it is just another game” Hawkins said. “That's what you've got to tell yourself. Go out there and play. It definitely was on another level."
Hawkins finished the game 10-of-15 passing for 161 yards, and he added 69 yards and a touchdown on the ground on 14 carries.
“That’s a pretty strong litmus test there,” Venables said. “What did you all think when you drove into the place? They were everywhere, right? This is an incredibly prideful fan base, supportive and edgy much like Oklahoma’s in every way. He went right into the Tiger’s Den, if you will, and was fearless.
“Certainly, he wasn’t perfect. He did a really nice job of not taking a bunch of sacks. What did they have on sacks for the day? They had two? And he got out of a handful of more.”
Like every other area of the team, there’s still plenty of work to do on the offense as the Sooners head into the bye week.
OU was still just 2-of-11 on third down, and the offense left the defense on the field for a long time in the third and fourth quarters.
But Hawkins proved he’s able to dig deep when the Sooners need it most, something that can’t be measured on a spreadsheet or in a box score.
“I (saw) confidence. I seen a leader,” Barnes said. “I (saw) somebody who’s out there who’s not scared of no one.
“I’m just proud of how far he came, and since Day 1 when he stepped on campus, he’s been a leader. He’s been a guy that’s worked his tail off.”