How Oklahoma’s Backup QBs Have ‘Gotten Better and Better’

NORMAN — Barring any bizarre, unforeseen circumstances, Oklahoma’s starting quarterback job is filled for the 2026 season.

John Mateer, who transferred to OU ahead of its 2025 campaign, led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff during his first year under center. His first season had its highs and lows, but Mateer will almost certainly be OU’s starting signal caller when the Sooners begin their season against UTEP on Sept. 5.

The battle for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, though, seems like it will be competitive.

Redshirt sophomore Whitt Newbauer and true freshman Bowe Bentley are the frontrunners to serve as Mateer’s primary backup in 2026.

Oklahoma has practiced just twice so far this spring, but as of now, Newbauer is practicing with OU’s second team.

“He’s done a nice job,” OU coach Brent Venables said on Thursday. “He’s had two really good days.”

Newbauer transferred to Oklahoma from Mercer prior to the 2025 season. The quarterback started seven games for the Bears as a true freshman in 2024, throwing 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Newbauer backed up Mateer and Michael Hawkins Jr. — who is now at West Virginia — during the 2025 season and played in three games. He went 2-of-4 on pass attempts for eight yards and also rushed for 10 yards.

Though Newbauer hasn’t played much for the Sooners, Venables sees him as a reliable reserve option at quarterback.

“Learned our offense a year ago in a backup role and has progressed,” Venables said. “Knows what to do, he’s been really excellent when it comes to distributing the ball, making decisions, taking care of the ball, keeping us out of harm's way. He’s a good athlete, stands strong in the pocket. He’s been playing with a lot of confidence.”

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Bentley’s first few months in Norman have also impressed Venables.

A native of Celina, TX, Bentley was a consensus 4-star prospect in the Class of 2026. He chose Oklahoma over LSU after leading Celina High School to a Texas 4A Division I state championship in 2025.

Per Venables, Bentley has been a quick learner since he enrolled at the university in January.

“All he’s done is gotten better and better over the last several weeks,” Venables said. “Where he was in OTAs… if he were here right now, he’d say, ‘Man, I was swimming those first couple of days.’”

As such a highly touted prospect, Bentley is seen by many as Oklahoma’s quarterback for the future.

Though Bentley has yet to put on full pads for the Sooners, he has already given Venables hope that he will be a star behind center for years to come.

“He’s got great arm talent, natural instincts,” Venables said. “He knows how to throw guys open, and he’s super coachable. Great self-awareness. He’s in the building all the time. He’s done a nice job.”

In addition to Newbauer and Bentley who will seemingly battle for the No. 2 spot, the Sooners also have redshirt freshman Jett Niu on the roster. Niu's lone appearance in 2025 came in OU's lopsided win against Kent State.