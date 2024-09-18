How Oklahoma's 'Committed' Safeties Will Play a Key Role in Limiting Tennessee's Rushing Attack
When Tennessee’s offense takes the field on Saturday night, it’ll be a battle of strength on strength.
Josh Heupel’s offense, led by redshirt freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava, is explosive through the air, but the Volunteers (3-0) are also excellent on the ground.
No. 6 Tennessee is averaging 336.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks third in the country.
On the other side of the line of scrimmage, Brent Venables’ defense hasn’t given opponents much room to run at all.
The No. 15-ranked Sooners (3-0) are allowing 77.6 rushing yards per game, which is 15th in the nation.
Strong showings from the interior of Oklahoma’s defensive line, especially Damonic Williams, Da’Jon Terry and Jayden Jackson, have enabled the Sooners to make offenses one dimensional to this point in 2024.
On Wednesday’s SEC Coaches Teleconference, Heupel expressed great respect for the talent OU brings up front.
“Strong. Explosive power. Speed off of the edges,” Heupel said. “They play with great fundamentals and technique. They play extremely hard.”
But the defensive line isn’t the only reason the Sooners have had success this year.
“Their second and third levels do a great job of playing off of what’s happening up front as well,” Heupel said. “That’s why they’ve been really good against the run. And they’ve got really good talent but you can tell it’s been developed too.”
Linebacker Danny Stutsman leads the Sooners with 33 total tackles, but safety Robert-Spears Jennings is second on the team with 17 tackles. Billy Bowman Jr. is fourth on the roster with 12 tackles.
Both Bowman and Spears-Jennings stepped up and provided an extra hat in the run game, too, as Spears-Jennings has 1.5 tackles for loss on the year and Bowman has added another 0.5 tackle for loss.
In their third year playing under Venables, Bowman and Spears-Jennings’ processing speed has been fast, allowing both players to take another step forward and help the entire defense dictate the battle at the line of scrimmage.
“They’re just incredibly high character guys that are just incredibly committed,” Venables said of Bowman and Spears-Jennings on Wednesday. “They’re committed as players to helping each other, helping everybody around them. Got great respect for what it takes to be successful, the willingness to do the hard work every day.”
Venables said he’s also been impressed with Spears-Jennings’ ability to take notes from his teammates as opposed to only taking coaching points from safeties coach Brandon Hall.
“They’ve really helped each other. I know Robert’s looked up to Billy,” Venables said. “Robert’s willingness to accept knowledge and wisdom and coaching and correction from billy is pretty unique. But it’s allowed him to grow expeditiously over the last couple of years.”
The Sooners will need a great showing from all 11 guys on the field to contain the Volunteers’ ground game.
Running back Dylan Sampson leads Tennessee in carries (45), rushing yards (357) and rushing touchdowns (nine), and DeSean Bishop has also shown he can rip off chunk plays out of the backfield.
Bishop is averaging 10.1 yards per carry on 22 rushes, and he’s added another three rushing touchdowns.
Bowman and Spears-Jennings are processing the game at a high level, and the Sooners need that trend to continue when Saturday’s top 15 battle kicks off at 6:30 p.m. in Norman.
“They’ve been very consistent with their habits,” said Venables, “and have shown great habits with both of them overcoming injuries at different times and some tough moments along the way as they’ve grown and matured.”