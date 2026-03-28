Oklahoma's Offense Takes Time to Come Alive but Sooners Pull Off Extra-Inning Win Over LSU

Abby Dayton delivered three hits, including career hit No. 200, but it was her fourth plate appearance of the night that was the big one on Friday.

Dayton delivered a sacrifice fly in the eighth to help lift fifth-ranked Oklahoma to a 3-2 win over LSU in the opener of a three-game series in Baton Rouge.

Dayton wasn't the only one deliver late-game heroics. After trailing 1-0 for much of the game, Kendall Wells put the Sooners ahead in the top of the seventh with a two-run bloop single to right field.

The win was the 1,600th career victory for Sooners coach Patty Gasso.

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It was the second consecutive seventh-inning comeback for Oklahoma (33-2, 7-0 SEC) and extended the Sooners' winning streak to 22.

It was also just the second extra-inning game of the season for the Sooners. OU beat Cal State Fullerton 6-5 in eight innings on Feb. 19 in Cathedral City, CA.

In Monday's 5-2 win over Ole Miss, the Sooners trailed in the seventh before Isabela Emerling's grand slam.

This time, though, after taking the lead in the top of the seventh, Oklahoma's opponent extended the game in the bottom half.

But the Sooners kept up the offensive momentum they had built in the seventh on Gabbie Garcia's leadoff double to left center.

That drove Tigers starter Cece Cellura from the game.

The Sooners had 10 hits on Cellura but the LSU pitcher didn't issue a walk.

But after Garcia's double, Kai Minor immediately drew a four-pitch walk from reliever Jayden Heavener.

Ailana Agbayani then moved the runners up on a sacrifice bunt.

Sydney Barker was hit on the hand by Heavener's 1-0 pitch to load the bases.

Dayton then delivered a sacrifice fly to center to score Garcia. The throw came in to shortstop, allowing Garcia to score without a play.

There was an odd moment in the bottom of the eighth, when LSU's Destiny Harris swung at Miali Guachino's 1-2 offering, which hit Harris on the shoulder.

Umpires initiated a review, but the process took longer than normal as another replay was already taking place in the SEC replay center.

After a brief delay, Harris' strikeout was confirmed and Guachino (9-0) got former Sooner Avery Hodge to pop up to second to give Oklahoma the win.

Trailing 1-0 entering the seventh, the Sooners were aggressive in trying to scratch out a run.

After Agbayani's leadoff single, Agbayani moved up to second on a fly out to right from pinch hitter Lexi McDaniel.

The throw to second beat Agbayani, but OU's second baseman was able to slide to avoid the tag.

LSU called for a review, but the call was upheld after review.

Dayton then delivered a single to left to move Agbayani to third.

Kasidi Pickering couldn't quite extend her hitting streak to 14, but once again, Agbayani's baserunning helped the Sooners.

Pickering hit a sharp grounder to short, and the throw came home ahead of Agbayani. But Agbayani was able to stay alive in the rundown for a couple throws, then beat a throw into third as Dayton scrambled back from near third base to second.

Wells then looped a single into shallow right field to score Agbayani and Dayton.

LSU scored its lone run in the third on Jalia Lassiter's one-out solo homer to left.

Lassiter had three of the five hits off Oklahoma starter Audrey Lowry.

Lowry came to the circle in the seventh, walking Ally Hutchins on seven pitches.

Gasso then went with Allyssa Parker to face Lassiter. Parker got Lassiter to ground into a fielder's choice to short.

It looked like the Sooners had a chance to turn a double play but Lassiter just beat the throw to first to keep the game-tying run on base.

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Lowry then returned to the game.

Ci'ella Pickett drove Lowry's 3-2 offering to the warning track, but Kai Minor hauled it in for the second out.

Lowry worked around Tori Edwards, walking her on four pitches, before Guachino came on to try to finish off the game.

Alix Franklin then battled Guachino, working the count full, then fouling off back-to-back pitches before delivering the game-tying single to left.

Lassiter easily beat the throw home.

Kylee Edwards then grounded out to send the game into extra innings.

The Sooners put the leadoff hitter on base in three of the first six innings but couldn't plate a run.

Oklahoma's best scoring chance before the seventh happened in the fifth when Agbayani and Dayton singled to give the Sooners a pair of runners with one out.

But Pickering struck out and Wells grounded out to end the threat.

Dayton went 3-for-3 to pass the 200-hit mark for her career.

It was just the second time this season Oklahoma did not hit at least one home run.

The series resumes with the second of the three-game slate at 11 a.m. Saturday. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Sunday's series finale is scheduled for 11 a.m. on ESPN.