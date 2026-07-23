How Oklahoma’s New-look Tight End Room Will Benefit Quarterback John Mateer

When Jason Witten talks, John Mateer listens.

Oklahoma hired Witten — a 17-year NFL veteran and likely future Hall of Famer — as its new tight ends coach in January. Even though Mateer, who is entering his second year as OU’s starting quarterback, has only known Witten for a few months, he has already formed a strong relationship with the new assistant coach.

“I'm around him as much as I can (be),” Mateer said at SEC Media Days in Tampa, FL, on Monday.

Prior to joining the Sooners’ staff, Witten served as the head coach at Liberty Christian School in Texas from 2021 to 2025. His five-season stint at the school followed his illustrious NFL career in which he logged 11 Pro Bowl appearances.

Witten isn’t Mateer’s position coach — that’s quarterbacks coach John Kuceyeski. But Mateer said that Witten calls him regularly with hopes of turning Oklahoma’s offense into one of college football’s best in 2026.

“He wants to share his wisdom and we've seen that in the offense,” Mateer said. “He's a great dude, and to get the great dude and great wisdom and a great coach, there's not a whole lot of people like that. It’s been great.”

The Sooners retooled their tight end room in more ways than simply hiring Witten.

Oklahoma added three tight ends — Rocky Beers, Hayden Hansen and Jack Van Dorselaer — to the roster from the transfer portal. The Sooners also signed two tight ends, Tyler Ruxer and Ryder Mix, as part of their 2026 recruiting class in December.

This retooling was necessary after the lack of production from the position group in 2025.

Jaren Kanak was serviceable in his first season as an offensive player, as he logged 533 yards on 44 catches, but he also failed to record any touchdowns. Kaden Helms, who now plays at Minnesota, was responsible for OU’s only tight-end touchdown, and that came in the Sooners’ 44-0 rout of Kent State.

There’s a vast difference in experience among the position group — Beers and Hansen have played thousands of college football snaps, while Van Dorselaer, Mix and Ruxer are all rather new.

But like he did with Witten, Mateer was able to quickly connect with his new tight end teammates.

“It’s been great,” Mateer said. “They love each other and I love being around them.”

Mateer said that one of his primary offseason focuses was to improve his accuracy and completion percentage.

That’s where the revamped tight end room comes into play.

Hansen stands 6-8, Beers is listed at 6-5 and Van Dorselaer, Ruxer and Mix are all 6-3 or taller as well. Kanak had his moments in 2025, but his 6-2 frame limited him in red-zone situations.

As the Sooners look to score more touchdowns in goal-to-go situations, Mateer knows how valuable the tight ends can be. And according to the quarterback, the new guys at the position have done their part so far.

“You go hang out in the tight end room, it's a good time,” Mateer said. “They get their work done, I'll say that.”

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