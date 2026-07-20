How Oklahoma OL Eddy Pierre-Louis Went From 'Uncomfortable' to Team Leader

Rather than bring a potential All-American defensive lineman, or a potential All-American offensive lineman, or the team’s four-year starting safety or its playmaking linebacker, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables thought a little outside the box for this year’s Southeastern Conference Media Day attendees.

Eddy Pierre-Louis, a third-year sophomore who didn’t make his second career start at guard until last November, was one of three Sooners in Tampa on Monday, along with Venables, representing OU as the unofficial start to the 2026 season got underway.

Pierre-Louis is a native of Tampa. He’s also an intense player — high-strung, wound tightly on game days, a player who enjoys physical contact, relishes delivering on-field punishment and doesn’t mind if he plays football right up to the whistle (or sometimes a little bit after).

Mean streak? That’s an understatement when Pierre-Louis gets in a three-point stance.

But this offseason, the 6-foot-3, 319-pound Pierre-Louis has become something else — something more than an enforcer, something more than a proficient blocker.

“Eddy, he’s an alpha,” Venables said Monday morning.

Oklahoma guard Eddy Pierre-Louis | Steve Curtis / 107.7 The Franchise

Leadership — by example, the best kind — is something Pierre-Louis has grown into.

“He affects everybody in our building every single day,” Venables said. “He's thoughtful. Shows up with the right mentality, with something to prove. He brings out the best in his teammates. He's willing to have honest conversations with his teammates. He's a motivator. He loves to play, loves to compete, loves to kick butt.

“He loves to knock the hell out of the guys lined up across. That resonates. His juice, his energy, his passion, his love for his teammates, his love for his opportunity really kind of has him stand out there all by himself. He's been fantastic.”

Junior defensive tackle David Stone, a former 5-star recruit, has received the most offseason media hype. Sophomore offensive tackle Michael Fasusi, another former 5-star, might be the most likely Sooner to win a position award. Senior safety Peyton Bowen — yet another former 5-star prospect — is renowned for his steady play but also spectacular playmaking and unusually high football IQ. And senior linebacker Kip Lewis, a 4-star recruit, has literally changed big games with his athleticism and elite preparation.

Yet it’s Pierre-Louis — a 3-star recruit as rated by 247Sports, ESPN and On3 — who got to return to his hometown to show Venables, quarterback John Mateer and edge rusher Taylor Wein his old stomping grounds.

“Oh, man, this is great,” he said. “Being back in my hometown, Tampa, Florida. I was able to see my mom earlier. So that was also a good blessing. And also it's great. I worked for it. And also it was good that my teammates seen that in me as well. So I'm quite honored for sure representing my squad and also representing Oklahoma.”

“Eddy is a guy that's had to work incredibly hard,” Venables said. “I think he was the top-rated guard by many recruiting outlets coming out of high school. (But) Eddy had some things he needed to work on fundamentally, from his body standpoint, flexibility, things of that nature.”

Pierre-Louis revealed that he’s always been an OU fan — drawn to the Sooners when Baker Mayfield was the quarterback. Now Mayfield is the QB of his hometown Buccaneers.

“Oklahoma was my dream school since I was a kid,” he said. “I made a video to myself saying, like when I was 7, saying I was going to go to Oklahoma. And I'm blessed that I made that happen, for sure.”

So what was it about Oklahoma that drew in a kid from coastal Florida?

“I seen them on TV,” he said. “That red just lit up to me. I seen the passion that they had when they were playing a game. So that was something that I wanted to be a part of. I just kept working for it.”

Knowing that, Venables said Pierre-Louis shows “tremendous gratitude” when he’s around the program. His teammates have certainly taken notice.

Mateer is the current face of the program and almost never leaves the Barry Switzer Center. But when he does, he can’t help but notice Pierre-Louis’ Dodge Ram TRX pickup truck hasn’t moved all day.

“It kind of bothers me that he's there and I'm leaving, you know?” Mateer said. “Not to say that I'm not in there often. But he's in there even more. It obviously makes me feel good — but it bothers me, too, you know?”

Venables said Pierre-Louis has “elevated the brand of Oklahoma football” and his teammates “as good as anybody in our facility.” He jumped in status last season, when he started the season opener, then re-joined the starting lineup over the last five games.

“My guys, they look up to me,” Pierre-Louis said. “So having that each and every day, I gotta know that I gotta go harder for those guys. I've got to put myself aside. I can't worry about me. I've got to worry about my group.

“That's something that I overemphasize with my group as well. Sometimes you can't be thinking about yourself. You've got to think about what's good for the team, what's best for the team.”

“When you look at Eddy, you see his investment of the team and his improvement year to year,” Mateer said. “He really sets the tone every day. He's going to go hit somebody, and you need that on the o-line. … If he's going to hit somebody, you should too.

“And I love him. Obviously he's a great dude. And I could hang around Eddy all day.”

“We know what we're getting out of Eddy,” Wein said, “and it's a dude that's motivated, self-motivated, high standard and loves his teammates and loves the University of Oklahoma.”

Leadership didn’t fall to Pierre-Louis. He recognized the vacuum, understood what the team needed, and he seized the role. He said it was awkward and “uncomfortable” at first, so he tried to simply lead by example.

“When I first started, I wasn't very vocal,” he said.

Now, though, things have changed. He steps forward and speaks up when he senses his teammates might need to hear something.

And now, he’s officially one of the team’s spokesmen. SEC Media Days can have that effect on young players — especially in their hometown.

“It feels great because I know where I came from and I know where a lot of people are from as well,” he said. “So being in this situation, being in front of all y'all people as well, is a blessing, definitely.”

”He’s great,” Mateer said. “I’m not surprised he's here at all.”

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