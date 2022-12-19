How Oklahoma's 2022 Freshmen Graded Out This Season

With National Signing Day welcoming in the Class of 2023 on Wednesday, it’s a good time to reflect on Oklahoma’s Class of 2022.

Which freshmen had the biggest impact on Brent Venables’ first season? Who got the most snaps? Who graded out the highest? Who has the brightest future? And, of course, who’s already departed?

The names and numbers are all over the board. So AllSooners breaks it all down with help from the vast Pro Football Focus database.

Offense

As expected, running back Jovantae Barnes had the biggest impact of any freshman, offense or defense, in 2022.

Barnes played a total of 193 snaps on offense — the only Sooner freshman in triple-digits. Barnes not only played a lot (10 games), but he also graded out well, with a PFF grade of 69.9. Barnes finished second on the team with 89 rushing attempts and 411 yards and scored four touchdowns.

The Sooners’ top-graded freshman on offense in 2022 — and top-graded rookie overall — was wide receiver Gavin Freeman. Freeman only got 54 snaps (fourth among freshmen this year) but posted an offensive grade of 76.6. Freeman had six rushes for 64 yards with one TD rushing and also caught three passes for 46 yards.

In all 10 freshmen played on offense in 2022, and four — wideout Nic Anderson, running back Gavin Sawchuk, tight end Kaden Helms and quarterback Nick Evers — didn’t exceed the four-game redshirt rule. Evers transferred to Wisconsin last week.

Defense

Not surprisingly, defensive end R Mason Thomas led the defensive freshmen with 212 total snaps. Thomas’ grade of 60.6 fifth among the Sooners’ first-year players as he played in nine games, made six total tackles (one tackle for loss) and logged half a quarterback sack with one QB hurry.

While Thomas led OU defensive rookies in snaps, it was linebacker Jaren Kanak who paced everyone with a 68.0 PFF grade. Kanak ranked 12th on the team with 24 tackles, including one TFL, one quarterback hurry, two fumbles recovered and one fumble forced.

Safety Robert Spears-Jennings (75) and defensive tackle Gracen Halton (73) were next on the snap chart. Spears-Jennings came on strong at midseason and posted a grade of 62.7. Gentry Williams’ (60 snaps) emergence allowed him to post a grade of 60.4.

Nine freshmen played for the Sooners on defense this season. Four — defensive back Jayden Rowe, linebacker Kip Lewis, defensive end Jamarrien Burt and defensive tackle Cedric Roberts — maintained their redshirt. Linebacker Kobie McKinzie didn’t get any defensive snaps but did play on special teams and also kept his redshirt. Roberts and defensive tackle Alton Tarber (who played no snaps this season) have entered the transfer portal.

Special teams

A total of 16 freshmen played for Oklahoma on special teams this season.

Kanak led the group with 200 total special teams snaps (he graded out at 63.1), and Williams played a total of 190 (with a 64.8 grade). Spears-Jennings was the only other OU freshman with more than 100 snaps (116) and graded out well (73.0).

The Sooners’ highest-graded freshman on special teams this year was tight end Jason Llewellyn, who posted an eye-popping 87.2 grade on 72 snaps. Freeman played 97 special teams snaps and posted a 65.0 grade.

Kanak, Williams and Freeman were the only freshmen on the team this season to play in all 12 games.

With all the freshmen that played for Oklahoma this season, a challenging season is easier to understand.

OU heads to the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29 with a 6-6 record. The Sooners play Florida State (9-3) at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL.

It’s likely that Venables and his coaching staff will enlist the help of numerous freshmen in the Cheez-It Bowl, as 14 players overall have entered the transfer portal and five others have opted out to begin training for the NFL.

Another reason to expect more freshmen in Orlando: the NCAA last week issued a blanket waiver that this year’s bowl game won’t count against a player’s four-game redshirt limit.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE.