A long offseason comes to a close on Friday when Oklahoma kicks off the highly anticipated 2026 season against UTEP.

Brent Venables’ Sooners enter the year ranked 10th in the AP Poll, hoping to once again navigate a tough schedule to return to the College Football Playoff.

Here’s how to watch the game.

How to Watch No. 10 Oklahoma vs. UTEP

Location: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Date: Sept. 4

Sept. 4 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ TV Broadcast Crew: TBA

TBA Radio Broadcast: 107.7 FM The Franchise

107.7 FM The Franchise Weather Forecast: Sunny with a high of 99 degrees and 10-15 winds

New Beginnings

The offseason was dedicated to getting more physical on the offensive side of the ball in Norman.

New tight ends coach Jason Witten arrived after a legendary playing career in the NFL to coach up a new-look unit. OU added Florida transfer Hayden Hansen, Colorado State transfer Rocky Beers and Tennessee transfer Jack Van Dorselaer to help the offensive line so the Sooners could establish a more consistent rushing attack in 2026.

OU added Arkansas transfer E’Marion Harris, and the pieces that returned elsewhere are another year older, giving the Sooners more SEC starting experience to begin this season than in years past.

On the other side of the ball, Venables’ unit was able to withstand the losses of defensive stars R Mason Thomas and Gracen Halton due to excellent retention and development.

The top two tacklers from the 2025 defense — Kip Lewis and Owen Heinecke — return at linebacker, and they will play behind David Stone and Jayden Jackson up front. Defensive end Taylor Wein emerged as a star last year, and he has a pair of experienced teammates in Adepoju Adebawore and Danny Okoye opposite him at defensive end.

OU’s secondary is loaded, too, with cornerbacks Eli Bowen and Courtland Guillory returning to play with Peyton Bowen.

Last year’s weapon in the kicking game, Tate Sandell, also returns after winning the program’s first Lou Groza Award in 2025.

Who to Know for the Miners

The Miners finished 2-10 last year in head coach Scotty Walden’s second year in charge.

UTEP added transfer quarterback EJ Colson to try and revive a misfiring offense.

On the other side of the ball, UTEP returns three of its top six tacklers, led by linebacker Jayden Wilson.

New Faces to See

The Sooners added a handful of new faces who will make their OU debuts on Friday night at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

General manager Jim Nagy brought in receiver Trell Harris, who earned Third Team All-ACC recognition last year at Virginia. Along with the new tight ends, the Sooners added running back Lloyd Avant from Colorado State to bolster the unit.

On the other side of the ball, Michigan transfer linebacker Cole Sullivan will play his second game in Norman, and the Sooners hope his ability to always find himself around the football will translate from his time in Ann Arbor.

There are a handful of freshmen who will likely see playing time, too.

Offensive lineman Noah Best has impressed throughout the offseason, and he has a chance to start the opener at right guard. Running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. looks the part of an SEC star, and he’ll be able to put his talents on display for the first time in a competitive contest on Friday night.

Series History

The Sooners have played the Miners five times, all since 2000, and OU is unbeaten in those contests.

UTEP’s last trip to Norman was the first game of the Venables era, and the Sooners rolled to a 45-13 victory.

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