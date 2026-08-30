Did Oklahoma Answer Its Defensive Questions During Fall Camp?

Ahead of Fall Camp, Sooners on SI looked at the biggest questions facing the Oklahoma defense ahead of its season opener. Did OU answer those questions?

Q: How much depth will emerge at safety?

Safety Michael Boganoski (25) celebrates after the Sooners beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peyton Bowen and Michael Boganowski entered the fall as the projected starters, and while that is not expected to change, the progress of Omarion Robinson has OU confident in its top three guys at safety. Freshman Markel Ford also got his feet under him throughout camp, meaning safeties coach Brandon Hall has options to rotate on the back end.

Q: How will OU manage its linebacker rotation?

Oklahoma linebacker Cole Sullivan looks on during a practice. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

The return of Owen Heinecke, while a great boost, could have been disruptive. Cole Sullivan, who transferred from Michigan, could have reacted poorly to the Sooners’ second-leading tackler returning. Thankfully, OU will have no such problems. Both Heinecke and Sullivan have spoken about how their presence makes the entire unit stronger, and it gives Brent Venables the ability to play both Sullivan and Heinecke next to Kip Lewis when needed. James Nesta’s growth gives Oklahoma the ability to platoon linebackers as they have in the past, too.

Q: Which pieces will emerge to bolster the pass rush?

Oklahoma defensive end Adepoju Adebawore (34) runs down Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Taylor Wein is a known quantity, and Danny Okoye enjoyed a nice spring, but fall camp was going to be the test of Okoye’s consistency and a time for Adepoju Adebawore to get back into the swing of things after an injury kept him out of spring ball. Adebawore got back up to speed, and a strong month of practice from Wyatt Gilmore has OU entering 2026 confident in the four-man rotation’s ability to rush the passer. Freshman Jake Kreul and UTSA transfer Kenny Ozowalu have the opportunity to push for a role in obvious pass-rushing situations, too, as that duo will only get more familiar with what Miguel Chavis requires of his defensive ends as the season presses on.

Q: How big will the defensive tackle rotation actually be?

Oklahoma defensive lineman Nigel Smith tracks down John Mateer during one of the Sooners' spring practices. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

David Stone and Jayden Jackson are going to play plenty; the intrigue comes behind the star duo. Nigel Smith, Trent Wilson, Bishop Thomas and James “Tank” Carrington continued their battle, but it may take high-leverage snaps in Week 2 in Ann Arbor and in the Sooners’ SEC opener at Georgia for defensive tackles coach Todd Bates to dial in his rotation behind Stone and Jackson.

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