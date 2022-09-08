How To Watch: No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

For the Oklahoma Sooners, a dominating 45-13 win was the perfect way to start a new era of football. Yes, Oklahoma was a heavy favorite, but the team looked prepared and energized from start to finish.

One of the biggest question marks was what Brent Venables’ defense would look like immediately. Oklahoma’s front seven lived up to the hype, holding UTEP to just 28 rushing yards on 31 attempts.

The offense was clicking, too. Jeff Lebby and Dillon Gabriel scored first three times in the first quarter, electing to receive the opening kickoff, which came as an initial surprise. All in all, it was as good of a debut as Venables could’ve asked for.

Oklahoma has one more home tune-up Saturday night against Kent State before one of the most anticipated games on the schedule in Lincoln, NE. Even though the game lost some of its shine after the Huskers' week one loss, it’ll be one of the most hostile environments possible and there’s still plenty of history. Because the Sooners have little room for error, Week Two is that much more important.

Lebby and Venables both mentioned the desire to get more players on the field. The Sooners rotated subs in often, but only a handful of young guys were given an opportunity at the end of the game. Now that the coaching staff is actively looking to build and develop depth, look for the Sooners to play a few fresh faces on Saturday.

The Golden Flashes are 0-1 after a road loss to Washington in the opener, but present the Sooners with a challenging up-tempo attack.

What Time Does Oklahoma vs. Kent State Start?

The Sooners and Golden Flashes kick off at 6 p.m. in Norman.

What Channel Is Oklahoma vs. Kent State on?

The game will air ONLY on ESPN+.

How Can I Stream Oklahoma vs. Kent State

The game is available for streaming on fuboTV (Start your free trial).

How Can I Listen to Oklahoma vs. Kent State

Sooner Sports Radio (Toby Rowland, Teddy Lehman, Gabe Ikard, Chris Plank)