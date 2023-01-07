How to Watch: Oklahoma Players in the All-American Bowl

Last week in Orlando, seven Oklahoma signees participated in the Under Armour All-America Bowl.

This week, attention has shifted to San Antonio, where four new Sooners are playing in the All-American Bowl at the Alamodome.

Joshua Bates, Samuel Omosigho, Makari Vickers and Jasiah Wagoner have been in San Antonio all week practicing for Saturday’s game.

Bates is a 4-star center from Durango, CO, Omosigho is a 4-star linebacker from Crandall, TX, Vickers is a 4-star defensive back from Quincy, FL, and Wagoner is a 4-star cornerback from Tacoma, WA.

The game kicks off Saturday at noon on NBC.

Bates, Omosigho and Wagoner are playing for the West squad. Bates is wearing No. 64, Omosigho is wearing No. 7 and Wagoner is wearing No. 0. Vickers is playing for the East squad and is wearing No. 5.

Including defensive lineman Ashton Sanders, who played in the U.S. Army Bowl in Frisco, TX, and defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc, who landed a spot in Orlando but opted to practice with the Sooners instead, a total of 13 Oklahoma members of the 2023 recruiting class were accorded All-America honors.

OU’s 2023 class currently ranks No. 5 nationally, according to the 247 Sports team rankings. It’s the highest-ranked OU class since 2010 and Brent Venables expects to add more for the February signing day.