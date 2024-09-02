How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Houston
Following a largely successful 51-3 win over the Temple Owls to open the season, No. 16 Oklahoma is set to host a Big 12 Conference foe.
The Houston Cougars (0-1), fresh off a 27-7 loss to UNLV travel to Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium for the second weekend of the season.
Brent Venables’ team forced six turnovers on Friday night, powering the Sooners (1-0) to a low stress victory.
The defense punched out three fumbles and linebacker Lewis Carter forced another fumble on punt coverage that teammate Jaren Kanak scooped up for a score.
Kani Walker and Jaydan Hardy each added interceptions as well, ensuring the Owls would have no success in their second ever trip to Owen Field.
Quarterback Jackson Arnold was steady in his first home start to power the offense. He completed 17-of-25 passes for 141 yards and four scores, and he also added 34 yards on the ground on 11 carries.
Wide receiver Deion Burks enjoyed a fantastic OU debut, as he caught three of Arnold’s four touchdown passes, and tight end Bauer Sharp started the season off with a touchdown grab of his own.
The Sooners still have plenty to sort out up front, however.
An early injury to center Branson Hickman forced OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh to mix and match the lineup in the trenches, which resulted in a an underwhelming performance.
Right tackle Jake Taylor was held out of the game against Houston as a precaution, so he may be in line to make his first start at OU against the Cougars.
Oklahoma’s wide receiver unit also took a hit, as Jalil Farooq broke his left foot and will require surgery. Venables said it will cost Farooq between 6-8 weeks, which was another blow to a position group that already lost Jayden Gibson in fall camp.
The defense held Temple to just 197 total yards of offense, which was the lowest total for an opposing FBS offense since OU contained Kansas to 155 yards in 2017.
Defensive coordinator Zac Alley earned a game ball for the display in his first game as a Sooner, and his side of the ball may be in line for another successful evening come Saturday.
UNLV held Houston to 259 total yards in the Cougars’ season-opener, spoiling Willie Fritz’s debut as the Big 12 outfit’s new head coach.
Still, quarterback Donovan Smith has played in 27 games against Big 12 opposition between his time at Texas Tech and Houston, so the opposing signal caller should be acclimated to the speed of OU’s defense, something Temple quarterback Forrest Brock struggled with on Friday.
Another throwback display dominated by the defense could be fitting, as the Sooners will be wearing retro uniforms to honor the Bud Wilkinson era on Saturday.
- Location: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 7
- Time: 6:45 p.m.
- Channel: SEC Network
- Broadcast Crew: TBA
- Radio Broadcast: 107.7 FM The Franchise
- Weather Forecast: Sunny with a high of 83 degrees