Indications Are That Oklahoma CB D.J. Graham May Have Switched to WR

After last weekend's historic loss to Texas, the Oklahoma coaches mentioned they would try anything to get the Sooners back on track.

It appears the first major shift is coming, as cornerback D.J. Graham appears to be making the move to wide receiver.

Jalen Ross first reported Graham’s transition to the offensive side on Twitter, and Graham himself recently retweeted multiple tweets detailing his switch to receiver.

While official word from the coaches hasn't come down yet, Graham’s personal confirmation could be a strong indication the move is likely. He’s an elite athlete with good ball skills, and Oklahoma’s offense is lacking next-level speed.

Graham’s move seems like it would hurt an already thin secondary. But with an offense desperately struggling to score points, maybe a fresh body is needed.

Graham was a two-way player in high school and Lincoln Riley and Dennis Simmons originally recruited him as a wide receiver out of Fort Worth Keller Central. He even previously flirted with the idea of switching sides before settling in at cornerback in 2020.

Graham was a first-team all-district selection in both 2017 and 2018 at Keller Central. According to 247 Sports, Graham totaled 152 receptions for 2,090 yards and 18 touchdowns during his high school career.

If Graham does indeed suit up for the offense Saturday, he’s no stranger to big catches. In 2021 against Nebraska, he made the catch of the year, snagging a one-handed, outstretched interception near the goal line.