Inside the Progressing Connection of Oklahoma Duo Dillon Gabriel and Marvin Mims

ARLINGTON, TX — As Oklahoma experienced turnover en masse this offseason, chemistry inside the locker room is more important than ever heading into September.

While it’s been hard for junior wide receiver Marvin Mims to settle in over the past two seasons, he finally has a running mate in his new signal caller Dillon Gabriel. If the two can lead the team’s chemistry charge and develop a special connection early, the Sooners could be back in contention quicker than expected.

“Dillon’s a great leader,” Mims said. “Even when he got there, before he even stepped on the football field, just taking guys out to eat as position groups, individuals. Making a connection with every guy, no matter if it’s a scholarship or walk-on player. That’s just the type of guy he is and it’s really resonated within our program.”

For Mims, the start to his career in Norman has been anything but conventional.

While he displayed plenty of talent and promise over the course of his freshman season, Mims wasn’t able to fully burst onto the scene with COVID-19 distractions flying rampant. Last season, Mims’ moments of brilliance seemed to be drowned out by the ongoing quarterback competition and the late-season dramatics.

The wide receiver had seen previous pass catchers experience massive success in Ceedee Lamb and Marquise Brown. After hoping to emulate that success after a promising freshman year, the offseason additions might give him his best chance yet. As a veteran in a new system, the Frisco, TX, product has a chance to fully assert himself as the top receiving option for Gabriel and the Sooners.

Gabriel started developing relationships quickly when he get to Norman, hoping to buy in to Brent Venables’ team-first mindset. He understood right away that the key to an explosive offense started with his relationship with his top target.

“I think what’s really cool about me and Marvin is we’re very similar,” Gabriel said. “Just the way we approach football, but also the way we approach life. As we connected and continue to have conversations over the past six or seven months, I just feel really confident in the person he is. He’s a great human being and someone that I’d love to be a friend with.”

While Oklahoma’s offseason craziness was completely unexpected, it turned out to be exactly what Mims needed. Not only did he get a top transfer quarterback, he also got a top offensive coordinator bringing a new system he had been hoping for. Mims had been disappointed with the lack of volume last season, seeing his numbers dip from year one to year two. In an interview with 247 Sports, he mentioned he was even set to transfer had Lincoln Riley stayed.

In committing to the Sooners a second time, Mims was rewarded with the addition of one of the top transfers on the market. Now, the progressing relationship between he and Gabriel could lead to the breakout season the junior wide receiver has been looking for.

Throughout both seasons in Orlando, including his first year with Jeff Lebby calling the plays, Gabriel relied heavily on his No. 1 receiving target. In 2019, Gabriel Davis notched 1,241 yards and 12 touchdowns, while Marlon Williams tallied 1,039 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2020. It’s safe to say the new signal caller for the Sooners is expecting big things from his top option this season.

“What he’s been able to do on the field is elite,” Gabriel said. “He’s a game changer. He’s proven it last year. But what he’s about to do this year is take it to a whole ‘nother level, and I’ve seen him grow in so many ways.”

Gabriel and Mims were the two offensive attendees at Big 12 Media Days, further explaining the leadership and voice they provide in the locker room. The team as a whole has taken after their example.

“It’s been pretty different,” Mims said. “This year, it’s been kind of coming together as a whole program, if that makes sense, versus a team of players. Usually the coach is there for a while, players know the coaches, all that stuff. Now it’s new coaches, players don’t know the coaches, players don’t know the players. So we’re kind of all doing it all at once as a team.”

As Oklahoma continues to lay the foundation of the team’s future identity, it’s clear that the new staff has put an emphasis on building team chemistry. It’s not an easy task for new players with different backgrounds to build an immediate connection, but the Sooners seem to have gotten lucky with their new pass-catching duo.

“At the end of the day, I’m happy to have him,” Mims said. “He definitely wants to be here. He’s not worried about the glitz and the glamor of being at Oklahoma. He just wants to come in and play football and execute to the highest level.

“He just wants the team to play as good as they possibly can. That’s something everyone has in common.”