Isaiah Sategna's Emergence Proved Crucial for Oklahoma's Receivers in 2025

With Oklahoma’s 2025 season fully in the rearview, Sooners on SI is handing out position-by-position grades for every area of the team, continuing today with the wide receivers.

Entering 2025, Deion Burks was supposed to be Oklahoma’s go-to guy, surrounded by a handful of transfer portal additions.

In reality, it was one of those portal gets that stole the show.

Arkansas transfer Isaiah Sategna built the best connection with quarterback John Mateer, catching 67 passes for 965 yards and eight scores, including a number of big-time connections that allowed Sategna to sprint into the open field and change the dynamic of the game.

Sategna earned Second Team All-SEC honors and actually led the conference in receiving yards against SEC opponents, and he also played a key role on special teams.

Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna celebrates with offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu after scoring a touchdown against Alabama in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Just because Sategna emerged as the go-to guy, that didn’t mean that Burks was a slouch.

In his second year with the Sooners, he caught 57 passes for 620 yards and four scores, and Burks came up big in three of OU’s biggest contests in 2025.

The senior receiver caught seven balls for 101 yards and a score in Oklahoma’s 24-13 non-conference win over Michigan.

He wouldn’t score again until the regular season finale, but his 45-yard catch-and-run against LSU tied the game at 10-10 and brought Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium back to life.

Burks then posted a season-high 107 yards and a touchdown on seven catches in the College Football Playoff against Alabama, including a trio of fantastic catches to keep OU’s offense moving early.

The issues for OU’s receiver room came behind Sategna and Burks.

Keontez Lewis caught 21 balls for 243 yards and two scores, though he missed a crucial chunk in the middle of the season due to injury.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff transfer Javonnie Gibson turned heads during spring ball, but he suffered a leg injury in one of the final practices during the spring and he caught 18 passes for 199 yards and a score after battling back from the injury.

Jer’Michael Carter was added in the post-spring portal, and he hauled in nine passes for 101 yards; and virtually no other receiver was able to earn a role.

Second-year receivers Zion Kearney, Ivan Carreon and Jacob Jordan barely got snaps, much less contributed in a meaningful way, and true freshman Elijah Thomas was relegated to special teams duty.

The lack of depth, paired with OU’s issues on the ground, allowed defenses to hang back and the Sooners were rarely ever able to threaten downfield. Most of the big chunk plays in the passing game came as a result of Sategna or Burks making things happen after the catch.

The production at the top of the receiver room was outstanding, but the lack of depth top-to-bottom hurt the group’s overall impact in 2025.

Wide Receivers Grade: B-