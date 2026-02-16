Can Oklahoma Transfer OL Fred Hinton Develop Into Key Player for Sooners?

Fred Hinton was a last-second addition to Oklahoma’s portal class, and he’ll presumably play a depth role on the Sooners’ offensive line in 2026.

Hinton, who signed with OU on Jan. 31, played two seasons at Eastern Kentucky before entering the transfer portal.

He is one of four offensive linemen who transferred to Oklahoma after the 2025 season, along with E’Marion Harris (Arkansas), Caleb Nitta (Western Kentucky) and Peyton Joseph (Georgia Tech).

Hinton’s background

A native of Port Saint Lucie, FL, Hinton earned offers from a handful of FBS programs — Florida Atlantic, Western Kentucky, South Florida and Miami (Ohio) — out of high school. Still, Hinton opted to begin his college career at EKU, which competes at the FCS level in the United Athletic Conference.

As a true freshman in 2024, Hinton appeared in all 13 of the Colonels’ contests, though the brunt of his playing time came on special teams. He played offensive snaps in five of EKU’s games, logging a 65.5 Pro Football Focus (PFF) offensive grade for the season.

His role was much larger in 2025. Hinton played 382 snaps at left tackle for the Colonels and registered more than 40 snaps in each of Eastern Kentucky’s first four contests.

Strengths and weaknesses

Hinton will add impressive size to the Sooners’ offensive line. The offensive tackle stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 318 pounds.

Hinton’s frame allowed him to be an effective run blocker in each of his seasons at Eastern Kentucky.

Read More Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Makes Top Eight for Class of 2027 Quarterback Prospect

Will Oklahoma Transfer OL Peyton Joseph Instantly Contribute in 2026?

Oklahoma's 2027 Non-Conference Game vs. ACC Opponent Moved to Neutral Site

As a sophomore in 2025, Hinton posted a respectable 63.3 PFF run-blocking grade. His run-blocking grade in 2024 was 66.9, though he only appeared on 10 run-blocking snaps all season.

While Hinton has shown that he can be a reliable run blocker, he struggled in pass protection in 2025.

Hinton finished the year with a dismal 54.8 pass-blocking grade, allowing nine hurries, five sacks and two other quarterback hits. He recorded grades lower than 50 in four games last year, and his worst performance came against Louisville, when Hinton logged an 11.9 pass-blocking grade.

Hinton’s role at OU

Hinton is still certainly a raw player — but he also doesn’t have to be a finished product by Week 1.

In addition to Oklahoma’s four portal additions, the Sooners will return starters Michael Fasusi, Ryan Fodje, Eddy Pierre-Louis and Jake Maikkula to the line. Fasusi and Harris will presumably hold down the offensive tackle spots to begin the season.

For Hinton to be productive in Norman, he must improve as a pass blocker. HIs numbers in 2025 were, at times, poor.

But Hinton’s impressive size and proven effectiveness as a run blocker make him someone who could develop into a key role player for the Sooners.