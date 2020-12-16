Prospect Profile: WR Jalil Farooq

Jalil Farooq

Hometown: Upper Marlboro, Md.

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 200

Position: WR

School: Dr. Henry A. Wise

SI All-American Ranking: SI1000 nominee

Player Comparison: Golden Tate

Notes: Led Wise to 2019 state championship

Thune's Take: Farooq has two very important factors working in his favor: he’s incredibly versatile, and he’s familiar with Caleb Williams Back in junior high, Farooq shared the backfield with Oklahoma’s prodigious quarterback signee, and that chemistry could provide an expedited path to playing time. He’s a wide receiver by trade, but played running back until high school, and has stated that Lincoln Riley wants to give him opportunities out of the backfield. Farooq packs 200 pounds onto a 6-foot-1 frame, and is a sheer playmaker with the ball in his hands. In him, Billy Bowman, and Mikey Henderson, the Sooners now boast three offensive weapons that can line up literally anywhere on the field.

