AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

Former Sooner Jaquayln Crawford Lands at Arkansas

Parker Thune

Jaquayln Crawford has a new home, as the former Oklahoma wideout announced Friday afternoon that he'll transfer to Arkansas.

Crawford, who came to Oklahoma as a four-star recruit from Rockdale, TX, never seemed to find his feet in the crimson and cream. His only game action came against Kansas in 2018, and he didn't record a reception. Though many considered him to be the fastest player on the Sooner roster, he never carved out a role in the offense. A 2019 recruiting class that included five-star wideouts Jadon Haselwood, Trejan Bridges, and Theo Wease didn't help Crawford's stock.

He'll join a Razorback program that hasn't won a game in SEC play since 2017. Under first-year head coach Sam Pittman, Arkansas is looking to take a step back towards relevance. It's worth noting that their 2021 recruiting class includes A.J. Green and Raheim Sanders, two highly regarded athletes that held offers from Oklahoma.

Crawford will be immediately eligible for the 2020 season.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma Announces New COVID-19 Measures as Student-Athletes Return to Campus

Oklahoma Sooners announce new COVID-19 measures as student-athletes return to campus

John. E. Hoover

Caleb Williams Making Final Preparations for Elite 11 Camp

College football recruiting heating up as prospects get ready for trip to Nashville

John. E. Hoover

2020 Position Preview: Kicker/Punter

Gabe Brkic, Reeves Mundschau have their positions locked up for 2020

John. E. Hoover

After Positive COVID-19 Test, What's Next For Buddy Hield?

Former Sooner says he'll join Sacramento teammates when he's cleared to play

John. E. Hoover

Sooner athletes notch 3.17 cumulative GPA for spring semester

157 Oklahoma student-athletes earned a 4.0 in spring 2020

Parker Thune

Recruiting ROI, an SI Sooners 20 for 2020 series: Orlando Brown

Mountainous offensive lineman overcame concerns about his quickness and dexterity, became Baker Mayfield's bodyguard at Oklahoma, and ended up a Pro Bowler in Baltimore

Parker Thune

2020 Schedule Preview: West Virginia

Neal Brown and WVU Mountaineers have a QB competition and coaching controversy to start 2020

John. E. Hoover

New Sooner Schooner unveiled to public, will ride in 2020

Oklahoma announces arrival of new schooner with added safety features

Parker Thune

Watch: Sooners kicker Gabe Brkic hits 72-yard field goal

Redshirt sophomore coming off season in which he went 17-of-17 on field goals and 52-of-52 on extra points

Parker Thune

Sooners No. 5 in composite preseason top 25

Clemson Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes are 1-2 in appreciate

John. E. Hoover