Jaquayln Crawford has a new home, as the former Oklahoma wideout announced Friday afternoon that he'll transfer to Arkansas.

Crawford, who came to Oklahoma as a four-star recruit from Rockdale, TX, never seemed to find his feet in the crimson and cream. His only game action came against Kansas in 2018, and he didn't record a reception. Though many considered him to be the fastest player on the Sooner roster, he never carved out a role in the offense. A 2019 recruiting class that included five-star wideouts Jadon Haselwood, Trejan Bridges, and Theo Wease didn't help Crawford's stock.

He'll join a Razorback program that hasn't won a game in SEC play since 2017. Under first-year head coach Sam Pittman, Arkansas is looking to take a step back towards relevance. It's worth noting that their 2021 recruiting class includes A.J. Green and Raheim Sanders, two highly regarded athletes that held offers from Oklahoma.

Crawford will be immediately eligible for the 2020 season.

