Jeff Lebby's New Left-Hand Man has Already Acclimated to Oklahoma's Offense

Dillon Gabriel will be OU's first left-handed starting quarterback since Josh Heupel, but the Sooner offense has already adjusted to the different throwing motion from their QB.

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s starting quarterback is going to look a little bit different this year.

Dillon Gabriel is going to bring more experience than his previous two predecessors in Norman, and he’ll play with his own style.

But he also is physically different as he’s the rare left-handed quarterback.

A lot is made of southpaws taking the snaps in football.

For receivers, some say the spin of the football changes out of the hand of a left-handed quarterback, changing up how the pass catcher tracks the ball into his own hands.

Along the offensive line, a premium is put on the left tackle position as that side of the line since that spot protects a right-handed quarterback’s blind side.

As the mechanics shift for a lefty, his back now faces the right side of the line, shifting the pressure of protecting the blind side over to the right tackle.

Ryan Chapman / SI Sooners This year will be the first time Oklahoma has had to even consider any of those questions headed into a season since Josh Heupel lead the Sooner attack. Ryan Chapman / SI Sooners Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby has experience with Gabriel at the helm, however, and he’s not worried about any of those questions. Ryan Chapman / SI Sooners “It’s a different release,” Lebby said during a press conference at the start of spring practice. “And fundamentally, things are a little different. But besides that, nothing really. I think the last lefty here was pretty good. So we’re going to stick to it.”

As for any changes along the offensive line, Lebby said the hand Gabriel throws with hasn’t really been a consideration.

“We feel good about both our tackles,” he said. “Three or four of ‘em so we feel we’ll be in a good spot.”

Wanya Morris actually has previous experience blocking for a left-handed quarterback.

Back in his hometown, Morris said his high school quarterback was a lefty, and he played with him from the time they were kids all the way through his high school career.

While overall it’s not a huge change, Morris did say some of the mechanics of playing right tackle alter a little bit when tasked with protecting the quarterback’s back.

“Blocking on the blind side, your set is different,” Morris said. “You can’t set with as much width, you have to set with more depth and be more prone to the inside moves.

“Playing on the front side, the front set tackle is easier because you get to play with more width than depth. It’s easier.”

Anton Harrison played left tackle for OU last year, and he said he’s actually enjoyed the shift from having a right-handed quarterback.

“I feel like it helps me more because he can see that way,” Harrison said, “but nothing else really changes.”

Even though a bit of extra pressure shifting over to the right tackle, Harrison said he’s not changed anything about how he approaches each play mentally now that he’s no longer tasked with protecting the blind side of his quarterback.

“My mindset is to dominate every play,” Harrison said. “It really shouldn't change, but I feel like it does make the job easier. It's still the same mindset every day."

Oklahoma’s wide receivers did admit there was an adjustment period to catching Gabriels’ ball, but they feel that is something that cleared itself up pretty quickly.

“It’s definitely a different thing,” wide receiver Marvin Mims said. “I’m way better than I was at it at first. Like, the departure and the spin on it, it’s just a weird thing for sure for someone who hasn’t repped it out.

“Curving a different way, especially on, like, arcing balls, where it comes in and you’re expecting it to go that way and it comes this way. It’s just different stuff. … Then when he throws across his body, it’s just different point of views.”

Spring practice will come to a close after Saturday’s Spring Game, and confidence about Gabriel is high in Norman after the offense got acclimated with the new quarterback.

“Dillon is a funny dude, first and foremost,” wide receiver Jalil Farooq said. “He's a great guy. The first time we got on the field, his arm is tremendously strong. I had to adjust myself because it came so fast. I had to adjust.

“But he has a fabulous arm. Deep balls are amazing. I'm excited, so I have a great friendship with him right now.”

