John Mateer, Oklahoma's Offense Puts up Putrid Grades in Narrow win

NORMAN — Oklahoma's game against New Mexico was never going to ease the fanbase after last week's loss to Michigan.

But the Sooners could've at least tempered that anxiety.

There was no soothing things Saturday night, though, not after Oklahoma's 14-6 win over the Lobos.

Sure, New Mexico isn't a pushover.

But Oklahoma's offense once again struggled and though the defense didn't look bad, it doesn't much look like they're good enough to overcome their ineptitude on the other side — especially not with Georgia and Texas looming over the next two games.

The positional grades reflect the struggles here.

Quarterback: F+

The plus is for the two touchdowns John Mateer threw, though one came because Hayden Hansen barrelled through a pair of defenders on his way to end end zone and the other was made unnecessarily difficult because Isaiah Sategna had to hold up to wait for the ball to arrive.

The rest of the game was putrid.

Mateer threw an interception on the game's third play, eliciting the first chorus of boos to rain down toward Owen Field.

His other interception gave the Lobos the ball deep in Oklahoma territory and only a strong defensive stand kept the Lobos from scoring a touchdown.

Outside of the interceptions, Mateer's numbers weren't bad on paper — 19 of 25 for 238 yards. He even completed eight consecutive passes after his first interception, then seven of his last eight.

But watching the game, Mateer's shortcomings were evident.

Running Backs: F-

"Run the football" was the chant throughout the week by those frustrated with the offensive game plan against the Wolverines.

Well, barring a drastic change. not many will be calling for that after Saturday's game.

Oklahoma ran for just 61 yards, with no rushing play going for longer than nine yards.

That game-long run, by Xavier Robinson, came on the first of two head-scratching run calls just before the half that elicited the biggest boos of the night.

Lloyd Avant led the Sooners with 27 yards on eight carries.

Wide Receivers: Incomplete

Even while Oklahoma's offense struggled immensely, Isaiah Sategna still finds ways to come up wit big plays.

About seven minutes into the second half, Sategna found his way far behind the Lobos' secondary, and Mateer found the fifth-year senior for a 53-yard touchdown.

It was just the second pass of 15 or more yards for the Sooners in the game.

It wasn't entirely his fault, but Oklahoma receiver Parker Livingstone takes some blame for Mateer's second interception.

While the throw still wasn't on line, Livingstone started blocking early on the swing pass, helping put Frankie Edwards in position for the pick.

But Mateer's struggles made it hard to judge the receiver's impact.

Mateer missed a wide open Elijah Thomas deep early.

Sategna finished with six catches for 101 yards, but no other wide receiver had more than two catches or more than 20 yards receiving. That receiver was Livingston. who had 20 yards on two catches. Thomas, with two catches for nine yards, was the only other receiver to record a catch.

Tight Ends: B-

Who could've imagined after the struggles of the last few seasons that tight end would be the bright spot of the offense?

While Rocky Beers had gotten most of the attention among Oklahoma's new-look tight ends, Hayden Hansen reminded OU fans he could make plays as well.

Hansen doubled his season total of receptions in a two-play span, beginning with a 12-yard catch over the middle to give the Sooners a third-down conversion.

Then Hansen scored from 29 yards out on the next play, blasting through a pair of defenders on his way to the end zone.

The play was the only thing resembling an offensive highlight for the Sooners in the first half.

Beers came through with a 22-yard reception in the second half.

On the final play of the first quarter, tight end Jack Van Dorselaer was beaten by New Mexico defensive end Darren Agu, who sacked Mateer.

Offensive Line: F

The same offensive line that started last week got the game going against the Lobos.

Early on, though, the Sooners made a switch at right guard, inserted Heath Ozaeta in place of freshman Noah Best.

Mateer was sacked just once but the line couldn't create holes for the running game, and Mateer has sent scrambling on several other occasions.

Even without Michael Fasusi, the group that came into the season with such promise looks like it will once again be an issue for the Sooners.

Defensive Line: B+

David Stone hadn't produced a ton through the first two games but finally made a big-time impact.

Stone registered one of the Sooners' six sacks, teaming up with defensive end Adepoju Adebawore, on a third down late in the second quarter.

Then Stone came up with a big fourth-down stop late in the fourth to give the offense the ball back as New Mexico was driving down with a chance to tie the game.

Stone was the game's unquestioned star.

Linebackers: B+

The linebacker room was thinned out with not only Kip Lewis out after an injury last week but Cole Sullivan out as well.

Owen Heinecke had eight tackles to tie Stone for the team lead.

James Nesta, making his first career start, performed admirably as well. He had five tackles and broke up a pass.

This grade is on a bit of a curve considering the position they were in but it was still a solid performance.

Secondary: B

After a fumbled punt midway through the first quarter, the Lobos tried a trick play, with a pair of handoffs before a pitch and pass.

Peyton Bowen jumped the swing pass, nearly interceptiing it but instead dropping it and falling the turf. Had Bowen been able to haul the ball in and stay on his feet, he would've had a wide-open path to the end zone.

Bowen had another similar chance early in the second quarter but couldn't haul that one in either.

Early in the third quarter the Lobos went for it on fourth down, and Reggie Powers III had running back Kiefer Sibley dead to rights in the backfield.

Powers, though, missed the tackle and Siebley picked up the first down.

The junior cheetah did have a sack for a 13-yard loss on the next play, and New Mexico soon punted, but Powers' miss still cost the Sooners significant field position.

Special Teams: D

Special teams have been one of the few reliable areas for the Sooners so far.

But even those sputtered early.

First Grayson Miller shanked a punt, though it stayed in bounds and he got a favorable bounce and still finished with a 45-yard punt.

But then Isaiah Sategna fumbled a punt, giving the Lobos the ball inside the OU 40.

For the rest of the game, Sategna was living on the edge, drawing gasps from the crowd as he rushed up to field several punts on the run.

The super reliable Tate Sandell even missed his lone field-goal attempt, pushing a 41-yard try wide to end the first half.

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