Will Oklahoma WR Mackenzie Alleyne’s Role Expand After TD Grab vs. Michigan?

NORMAN — In an otherwise woeful day for Oklahoma’s offense, Mackenzie Alleyne was a bright spot in the Sooners’ 17-10 loss to Michigan on Saturday.

Alleyne scored OU’s lone touchdown on a 22-yard reception from quarterback John Mateer in the third quarter. That marked Alleyne’s first reception since transferring to Oklahoma from Washington State after the 2025 season.

“I was glad to make the most out of my opportunity,” Alleyne said. “Got my number called, and it was just the best feeling ever seeing the ball in the air, knowing I was going to be in the end zone. Getting the crowd excited is all I wanted to do.”

Alleyne, playing his third college football season, flashed his potential late in 2025, his final season with the Cougars. In WSU’s win over Utah State in the Potato Bowl, Alleyne’s final game with the program, he caught three passes for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Alleyne appeared on only 15 snaps in his first two games with the Sooners — and he has made the most of each of them.

In the Michigan game, Alleyne was OU’s highest-graded offensive player, per Pro Football Focus, at 71. He was the only player on the Sooners’ roster to finish the day with a grade above 70.

Alleyne’s impressive performance against Michigan was no surprise to OU coach Brent Venables.

Oklahoma receiver Mackenzie Alleyne catches a touchdown in the third quarter against the Michigan Wolverines. | Carson Field / Sooners on SI

“He might have been the most productive guy all spring,” Venables said. “He’s just a really good football player, knows how to play the game.”

The Sooners badly need something or someone to spark their offense.

In the loss to Michigan, OU logged only 289 offensive yards and averaged only 3.4 yards per carry. Mateer completed just 17 of his 33 pass attempts for 189 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Alleyne, with a higher snap count, could give the unit a lift. The wide receiver previously played alongside Mateer and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, who both came to Norman from Washington State after the 2024 season.

His familiarity with Arbuckle and Mateer helped him adjust during the offseason — and it also showed on his touchdown reception against Michigan.

“When I first got here, it was pretty similar, learning the playbook again,” Alleyne said. “Hearing the playbook and hearing the words again, it clicked and it was pretty easy."

Furthermore, the Sooners need at least one of their receivers to step up after Venables revealed that transfer wideout Trell Harris will be “out for the foreseeable future” on Tuesday.

And after Alleyne’s Week 2 touchdown, Arbuckle believes that he could play an important role in the weeks ahead.

“That's who he is,” Arbuckle said. “That's who he's been since he has shown up here… He was just ready for the moment, and you have to be because you never know whenever that moment turns into something in the game that could be a difference maker.”

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