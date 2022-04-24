Skip to main content

Oklahoma Softball: Jordy Bahl Follows Baker Mayfield With Nearly Perfect Game

After the Sooners' QB legend throws out the first pitch, OU's fabulous freshman mows through Iowa State to complete the series sweep.

After Baker Mayfield threw out the ceremonial first pitch, Jordy Bahl had little choice but to be great.

Realistically, that’s what she’s been so far anyway.

As the Oklahoma campus celebrated the unveiling of Mayfield’s Heisman Trophy statue and the football team commemorated the end of spring practice with a game that drew 75,000 fans to Memorial Stadium, the Sooner softball team continued it’s meteoric run with a 9-0 victory over Iowa State at Marita Hynes Field.

Screen Shot 2022-04-24 at 12.42.48 PM

No. 1-ranked OU completed its Big 12 Conference series sweep over Iowa State with yet another five-inning run rule.

OU improved to 42-1 on the season, 11-1 in Big 12 play, and recorded its 34th run-rule victory.

Baker Mayfield throws out the first pitch

Bahl was exceptional, twirling a perfect game through four innings before surrendering a walk and hit in the fifth inning.

Iowa State fell to 21-24 and 2-10 largely because Bahl was unhittable: no runs, one hit, one walk and six strikeouts. It was her sixth individual shutout of the season.

Jordy Bahl deals to Iowa State

Meanwhile, senior Jocelyn Alo hit her 110th career home run and 22nd of the season.

Senior Grace Lyons went 2-for-3 and scored twice, while Alo and fellow seniors Jana Johns and Lynnsie Elam each drove in two runs.

Oklahoma hits the road Thursday at Kansas City before a three-game conference series at Kansas Friday through Sunday. 

