'Just got to be me': Oklahoma WR Jahsiear Rogers Says the Path to Early Playing Time is Simple

NORMAN — Jahsiear Rogers said his path to quick playing time is simple.

“I just got to be me,” Rogers said Monday at Oklahoma’s newcomers media day. “I know if I be me then I can see the field early on.”

Delaware hasn’t exactly been a fertile recruiting ground for the Sooners, but Oklahoma scooped Rogers up from Appoquinimink High School in Middletown, Del.

Rogers made a name for himself at Appoquinimink, earning 3A first-team all-state honors as a junior in 2024 when he had 37 catches for 877 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Penn State already knew who he was, jumping ahead of the pack to offer Rogers in July 2024.

He committed to the Nittany Lions less than 10 days later.

Rogers’ plan to stay relatively close to home was thrown into chaos Oct. 12 of last year when Penn State coach James Franklin was fired.

Rogers decided to reopen his recruitment.

“At first it was a lot to take in, but as I opened my recruitment back up, that’s when everything started flowing,” Rogers said. “So from there I just took off and now I’m here.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

prospect of playing for Jones was more enticing than traveling halfway across the country was scary.

“He commands greatness from us,” Rogers said. “He made me feel accepted here very early and I felt like I wanted to play under him.”

Rogers’ eyes were opened to the possibility he could use football to change his life’s trajectory in seventh grade.

In an all-star game, Rogers ran a go route and elevated over multiple defenders to pull down the game-winning catch.

“It kind of saved us and we won the game,” Rogers said.

That set in motion the path that Rogers was stayed on, leading him to Oklahoma.

“Now it’s time for me to put it all together,” Rogers said.

Sooners coach Brent Venables singled out Rogers when he spoke of the 2026 signing class on signing day.

“With the ball in his hands, he can score at any point in time,” Venables said. “Loves to compete. … Real excited about the playmaking ability of Jahsiear.”

The 5-foot-11 Rogers breaks down his game simply.

“I could say I can do everything at a very high level,” Rogers said. “Anything you need me to do I can do it at a high level. … I just want the ball. It don’t matter where you put me at.”

Since arriving in Norman in January, Rogers has developed a strong relationship with quarterback John Mateer.

“I wasn’t expecting him to be like he is — just funny, outgoing, great leader as well,” Rogers said. “I’m just learning from him every day and being around him is just making me want to be as great.”