Keon Sabb hails from Williamstown, New Jersey, which sits nearly 1,500 miles from the campus of the University of Oklahoma.

Nevertheless, the Sooners’ search for impact players in the Speed D mold knows no geographic bounds. On Tuesday, they extended an offer to the 6-foot-2, 190-pound athlete, who’s the fourth-ranked overall player in the class of 2022.

“It’s like a family business,” Sabb said of his background in football. “My uncle played in college, played pro overseas. My dad played when he was younger.”

Sabb, who’d like to play safety at the collegiate level, has stood out from the crowd since the moment he stepped onto a high school football field. His athleticism and instincts as a defensive back are his most appetizing qualities, but he’s also a fantastic returner.

“I’ve been running kicks back since I was young, so it’s always been something that I’ve loved to do,” said Sabb. “A lot of people don’t necessarily like it, but it’s something I’ve grown to love. Sophomore year, I didn’t really get that many - no one would kick to me, because freshman year I ran so many back.”

Sabb recently transferred to Williamstown after spending his first two years of high school at Glassboro High. He’s a three-sport athlete, and believes that his background in basketball and track have helped him become a dominant force on the football field.

“Being explosive on the track - getting out with those first couple steps - helps me be explosive on the football field,” he said. “In basketball, it’s the hand-eye coordination, the footwork. Being agile on the court helps me on the football field.”

Even though he’s only a sophomore, Sabb has already earned immense respect and admiration from his teammates, and he relishes the opportunity to take the lead.

“I play quarterback; I’m a point guard in basketball,” he said. “On defense, I’m the leader. I know what I’m doing; I know what my teammates are doing. I think that’s my biggest strength.”

As for his future in college football, Sabb is looking for an opportunity to flash his coverage abilities in isolation.

“I love teams that play man,” he said. “I’m open to any coverage or any scheme, but I like man the most.”

Ultimately, Sabb’s collegiate decision may be influenced by the relationships he’s formed along the recruiting trail. He’s become close with a number of other elite defensive prospects in his class, and stays in regular contact with them.

“Jaydon Hodge, he’s another safety that I’m really cool with,” said Sabb. “Enai [White], he’s the eighth-ranked player in the country [for 2022]. We played on an AAU team together. Me and him are really close.”

In addition to the love from the Sooners, Sabb has earned offers from top programs like Michigan, Georgia, Florida and Texas A & M. He’s not thinking about narrowing his list just yet, but emphasized that the right fit makes all the difference in his mind.

“I want somewhere that makes me feel at home,” Sabb said. “I’m willing to go anywhere for the right opportunity.”

