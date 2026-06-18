Kevin Wilson Believes a Revamped Position Group Will Play a Key Role in Oklahoma's Run Game

Oklahoma associate head coach for offense Kevin Wilson knows how to construct a running game inside and out.

Throughout his coaching career, he has worked as an offensive line coach and tight ends coach, along with his duties as offensive coordinator and head coach.

He returned to Norman last year in Ben Arbuckle’s first year as OU offensive coordinator, and after a year on the job plus the first portion of the 2026 offseason out of the way, Wilson believes the tight end unit could be the key to unlocking Oklahoma’s rushing attack.

General manager Jim Nagy and the coaching staff agreed, as evidenced by the offseason overhaul at tight end, and Wilson believes the new additions will make a major impact this fall.

“They all have different traits,” Wilson said on The Oklahoma Breakdown podcast with Gabe Ikard and Teddy Lehman. “… That tight end position is like a basketball team. And you don't want a bunch of point guards and you don't want all centers. You want a shooting guard. You want a power forward. You'd love to have a tight end that can do everything, but most great blockers aren't great route runners, most great route runners aren't great blockers. So you want to kind of blend.”

Wilson is excited about the blend of skills that transfer portal additions Hayden Hansen, Jack Van Dorselear and Rocky Beers bring to the team.

Hansen and Van Dorselaer have also both experienced SEC football, too, and though Beers arrived from Colorado State, the veteran came highly recommended from a coach Wilson knows well.

“Jay Norvell was Rocky's coach up at Colorado State and Jay was pretty high on him,” Wilson said. “He goes, ‘Listen, he's a pretty good athlete running down the seam. He's a pretty good blocker. But he's sneaky. He'll help you in the passing game.’”

Beers caught 31 passes for 388 yards and seven touchdowns last year.

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Wilson is also excited to see how Arbuckle and new tight ends coach Jason Witten utilize Hansen, who stands 6-foot-8.

More than anything, the veteran offensive mind is excited to see how the group will continue to grow under the leadership of Witten.

“He is a great teacher,” Wilson said. “He understands what it feels like... It’s constant evolution, constant improvement. We've got a heck of a room.”