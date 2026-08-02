Four Questions for Oklahoma’s Offense Entering Fall Camp

Despite a return to the College Football Playoff in 2025, Oklahoma believes its offense will be much better this season.

Quarterback John Mateer is back and healthy, and he’s ready to put all questions about his thumb injury in the past.

The coaching staff worked with general manager Jim Nagy’s staff to put more weapons around Mateer, too, which means there should be plenty of competition across the practice field in fall camp.







Here are four questions surrounding the offense as the Sooners build toward kickoff against UTEP on Sept. 4.

Who will start at running back?

Oklahoma running back Xavier Robinson rushes for a touchdown against Ole Miss. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Perhaps the most wide-open position battle on the entire team will be at running back.

Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock, the team’s two leading rushers at running back in 2025, are back and healthy, but new running backs coach Deland McCullough didn’t get to work much with either during the spring.

Blaylock missed the entirety of spring practice as he worked back from a shoulder injury, and Robinson suffered a minor injury that sidelined him for spring practice.

That allowed freshmen Jonathan Hatton Jr. and DeZephen Walker and Colorado State transfer Lloyd Avant to shine throughout the spring.

With everyone back in the fold, McCullough has important decisions to make to get his rotation ironed out by the time the Sooners march into The Big House.

How big will the receiver rotation actually be?

Oklahoma receiver Elijah Thomas works through a drill at one of the Sooners' practices. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Receivers coach Emmett Jones’ hand was forced in 2024. He had to play the receivers who stayed healthy, meaning there wasn’t much of a rotation.

Last year, new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle worked with Jones to keep receivers Mateer trusted on the field, but there weren’t many balls to go around behind Isaiah Sategna and Deion Burks.

This year’s additions, Virginia transfer Trell Harris and Texas transfer Parker Livingstone, look to complement Sategna, but the Sooners have exciting pieces waiting in the wings.

Elijah Thomas drew rave reviews last offseason as a freshman, but his role was solely as a special teams piece last year. His classmate, Manny Choice, has the frame to create matchup problems, but he also was mainly relegated to special teams work.

Add in Jer’Michael Carter, who earned more playing time late last year, and a trio of talented freshmen, and the Sooners have what looks like a nice rotation.

But Arbuckle must show he can dive deep into the depth chart and find room for all of OU’s receivers, especially in a season where more emphasis is being placed on the ground game.

What depth will emerge along the offensive line?

Oklahoma offensive lineman Ryan Fodje takes the field ahead of the Sooners' 2026 Spring Game. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

The Sooners feel good about their top six offensive linemen.

Michael Fasusi and Arkansas transfer E’Marion Harris are projected to start at tackle, and center Jake Maikkula is back healthy and ready to shine in his final season.

OU has three options with SEC experience — Eddy Pierre-Louis, Ryan Fodje and Heath Ozaeta — to play at guard.

The questions come in how the two-deep will fill itself out.

Outside of moving Fodje back out to tackle, answers must emerge to back up Fasusi and Harris.

Where will Georgia Tech transfer Peyton Joseph and freshmen Deacon Schmitt and Noah Best fit in?

These are the battles that Bill Bedenbaugh will monitor all throughout fall camp, as it doesn’t appear he’ll have to do much tinkering with the starting lineup if everyone can stay healthy.

How will the tight end rotation shake out?

Oklahoma tight end Hayden Hansen runs after a catch in the spring game. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma’s tight end room got a massive overhaul during the offseason.

Jason Witten was brought in to replace Joe Jon Finley to lead the group, and he got three tight ends with experience to work with.

OU added Florida veteran Hayden Hansen, Colorado State’s Rocky Beers and Jack Van Dorselear, who carved out a role as a freshman at Tennessee.

The biggest goal for the unit will be to help OU run the ball, but Witten will have to work with Arbuckle to determine how much of an impact the trio can have in the passing game, and who will get what snaps — especially in the moments when the Sooners will want to put two tight ends on the field.

Beers stood out as a pass catcher a year ago, but he’ll need to do everything for Witten, and Van Dorselaer believes he has more to bring to the Sooners than the blocking role he was placed in for the Volunteers.

With the front-loaded start to the season, OU won’t have a ton of time to figure it all out, so Witten will have to work hard during fall camp to nail his initial rotations.

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