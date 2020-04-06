AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

Caleb Williams: "I FaceTimed Coach Riley a Little Bit This Week"

Parker Thune

With every update from 2021 five-star QB Caleb Williams, the buzz across Sooner Nation continues to build.

In the latest installment of his "All on the Line" journal via Sports Illustrated, Williams indicated that he's been in touch with OU coach Lincoln Riley.

"I FaceTimed Coach (Lincoln) Riley a little bit this week. He showed me a few clips of Drew Brees and thought I would like it, so I called him and he showed me more of Brees manipulating the defense and doing what he wants them to do," Williams said in Monday's journal entry. "It's kind of cool just knowing what the defense is doing. It's being able to do the opposite, or basically just control them to make them do what you want."

While his film session with Riley certainly isn't a surefire indicator that Williams is dialed in on the crimson and cream, it's reason for optimism among the Oklahoma faithful.

Moreover, Williams' Twitter presence over the last few weeks has given Sooner Nation plenty of optimism that he intends to sign. He consistently retweets photo edits from Oklahoma fans, Sooners-related tweets from other prep athletes, and tweets containing the mysterious hashtag #serious3.

There's been plenty of ink spilled over the last few days as to the significance of the #serious3 hashtag, especially after Lincoln Riley himself tweeted it. The consensus opinion is that the Serious 3 consists of Caleb Williams, 2021 four-star wideout Mario Williams, and another top recruit at an offensive skill position. However, Riley hasn't tweeted any of his infamous "eyes" emojis, so it appears that if the Serious 3 do intend to commit to Oklahoma, it hasn't happened just yet.

Williams said he'd also had FaceTime conversations with Clemson's Tony Elliot and LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, so his contact with Riley is hardly exclusive. Nevertheless, evidence is mounting that Oklahoma is the likely landing spot for Williams. 247Sports recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong placed an 80 percent probability on Williams signing with the Sooners.

He would slot in as the second highest-rated QB signee in Sooner history, behind only Rhett Bomar.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lincoln Riley: "Extremely confident" football will be played in 2020

Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley "extremely confident" football will be played in 2020

John. E. Hoover

Draft Kings 2020 college football win totals

Draft Kings 2020 win totals for Oklahoma Sooners, college football

John. E. Hoover

Top 20 NFL Sooners, No. 19: Sam Bradford

After greatness with Oklahoma Sooners, Sam Bradford had rocky NFL career

John. E. Hoover

2021 four-star WR Coleman: Riley and Sooners "develop receivers real well"

Keon Coleman, a 6-foot-4 wideout with 4.53 speed, has emerged from small-town Louisiana to become one of the most courted pass-catchers in the 2021 class

Parker Thune

Top 20 NFL Sooners, No. 20: James Winchester

Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester has Oklahoma Sooners roots

John. E. Hoover

On this date in OU Hoops History: Heartbreak in 1988

Danny Manning, Kansas Jayhawks beat Oklahoma Sooners in NCAA Tournament championship game

John. E. Hoover

NFL Network likes Sooners

Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah: Kenneth Murray, Jalen Hurts rise, Neville Gallmore falls

John. E. Hoover

#Sooners follow offer to Keon Coleman with another 2021 wideout from…

Parker Thune

Meet 2021 DB Daymon David, who draws his inspiration from a late, great NFL superstar

Daymon David is a fast-rising prospect from Reisterstown, MD. He says he just wants to "tackle people hard," and pay homage to the legacy of a Washington Redskins great who met a tragic and untimely death.

Parker Thune

Sooner softball seniors will return in 2021

Shutdown, NCAA give OU softball seniors a second chance

John. E. Hoover