With every update from 2021 five-star QB Caleb Williams, the buzz across Sooner Nation continues to build.

In the latest installment of his "All on the Line" journal via Sports Illustrated, Williams indicated that he's been in touch with OU coach Lincoln Riley.

"I FaceTimed Coach (Lincoln) Riley a little bit this week. He showed me a few clips of Drew Brees and thought I would like it, so I called him and he showed me more of Brees manipulating the defense and doing what he wants them to do," Williams said in Monday's journal entry. "It's kind of cool just knowing what the defense is doing. It's being able to do the opposite, or basically just control them to make them do what you want."

While his film session with Riley certainly isn't a surefire indicator that Williams is dialed in on the crimson and cream, it's reason for optimism among the Oklahoma faithful.

Moreover, Williams' Twitter presence over the last few weeks has given Sooner Nation plenty of optimism that he intends to sign. He consistently retweets photo edits from Oklahoma fans, Sooners-related tweets from other prep athletes, and tweets containing the mysterious hashtag #serious3.

There's been plenty of ink spilled over the last few days as to the significance of the #serious3 hashtag, especially after Lincoln Riley himself tweeted it. The consensus opinion is that the Serious 3 consists of Caleb Williams, 2021 four-star wideout Mario Williams, and another top recruit at an offensive skill position. However, Riley hasn't tweeted any of his infamous "eyes" emojis, so it appears that if the Serious 3 do intend to commit to Oklahoma, it hasn't happened just yet.

Williams said he'd also had FaceTime conversations with Clemson's Tony Elliot and LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, so his contact with Riley is hardly exclusive. Nevertheless, evidence is mounting that Oklahoma is the likely landing spot for Williams. 247Sports recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong placed an 80 percent probability on Williams signing with the Sooners.

He would slot in as the second highest-rated QB signee in Sooner history, behind only Rhett Bomar.

