LB Owen Heinecke is 'Full Steam Ahead on the NFL' After Oklahoma's Pro Day
In this story:
NORMAN — Owen Heinecke continued to chase his dreams on Thursday.
He took part in Oklahoma’s Pro Day in front of over 70 scouts representing all 32 NFL teams, as he’s intent on getting his shot in the league.
Heinecke has been working his way through the draft process while OU explores all possibilities for him to be granted another year of eligibility by the NCAA, but on Thursday, Heinecke had pro football on the mind.
“Right now my mindset is I’m full steam ahead on the NFL,” he said.
Monday, OU general manager Jim Nagy said the Sooners are still fighting for Heinecke.
Any further steps would likely include filing a lawsuit.
“The next steps, similar to Trinidad (Chambliss’) case, would be to file an injunction,” Heinecke said. “That’s where every case is unique and I’ve got to weigh the pros and the cons and make a decision.”
Part of why Heinecke has not yet filed for an injunction, like so many others across college football, is that filing would not guarantee anything for the linebacker.
“It’s all up in the air, and the NCAA went back and appealed Trinidad’s case,” Heinecke said. “So there’s a chance that he’s not participating in the draft or in next year’s college football season. I’ve wanted to keep my options open and be as diligent as I can with all the research. But the truth is, I can’t be stuck not playing football next year and it’s a risk that I’m going to have to weigh.”
On Thursday, Heinecke improved on his shuttle drill, which was unofficially timed at 4.25 seconds.
He got valuable face time with NFL officials at the Senior Bowl and at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he received feedback on his 2025 body of work.
“I think people see me as a core special teamer with a lot of upside at linebacker,” he said. “I popped onto the scene pretty late so I only have five games as a starter on film, so I think people see a lot of upside. And some people probably see risk, but hopefully they all see the upside because I know what I’m capable of and the last five games I hope showed everybody the level that I’m capable of playing at when I’m on the field consistently.”
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.
In 13 games, Heinecke finished with 74 total tackles, including 12 tackles for loss and three sacks, and he was credited with four pass breakups and a forced fumble.
The process has been unique for Heinecke, but he’s thankful for all the support he’s received from Oklahoma.
“Definitely been weird at times, just dealing with both, but it hasn’t been bad,” he said. “… I’ve been able to focus on Pro Day and focus on the combine and focus on the Senior Bowl.
“… They’ve done a good job of advocating for me and letting me know all the options and letting that ball fall in my court. But when anything materializes, you guys will know.”
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK.Follow _RyanChapman