LB Owen Heinecke is 'Full Steam Ahead on the NFL' After Oklahoma's Pro Day

NORMAN — Owen Heinecke continued to chase his dreams on Thursday.

He took part in Oklahoma’s Pro Day in front of over 70 scouts representing all 32 NFL teams, as he’s intent on getting his shot in the league.

Heinecke has been working his way through the draft process while OU explores all possibilities for him to be granted another year of eligibility by the NCAA, but on Thursday, Heinecke had pro football on the mind.

“Right now my mindset is I’m full steam ahead on the NFL,” he said.

Monday, OU general manager Jim Nagy said the Sooners are still fighting for Heinecke.

Any further steps would likely include filing a lawsuit.

“The next steps, similar to Trinidad (Chambliss’) case, would be to file an injunction,” Heinecke said. “That’s where every case is unique and I’ve got to weigh the pros and the cons and make a decision.”

Part of why Heinecke has not yet filed for an injunction, like so many others across college football, is that filing would not guarantee anything for the linebacker.

“It’s all up in the air, and the NCAA went back and appealed Trinidad’s case,” Heinecke said. “So there’s a chance that he’s not participating in the draft or in next year’s college football season. I’ve wanted to keep my options open and be as diligent as I can with all the research. But the truth is, I can’t be stuck not playing football next year and it’s a risk that I’m going to have to weigh.”

On Thursday, Heinecke improved on his shuttle drill, which was unofficially timed at 4.25 seconds.

Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke participates at Pro Day. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

He got valuable face time with NFL officials at the Senior Bowl and at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he received feedback on his 2025 body of work.

“I think people see me as a core special teamer with a lot of upside at linebacker,” he said. “I popped onto the scene pretty late so I only have five games as a starter on film, so I think people see a lot of upside. And some people probably see risk, but hopefully they all see the upside because I know what I’m capable of and the last five games I hope showed everybody the level that I’m capable of playing at when I’m on the field consistently.”

In 13 games, Heinecke finished with 74 total tackles, including 12 tackles for loss and three sacks, and he was credited with four pass breakups and a forced fumble.

The process has been unique for Heinecke, but he’s thankful for all the support he’s received from Oklahoma.

“Definitely been weird at times, just dealing with both, but it hasn’t been bad,” he said. “… I’ve been able to focus on Pro Day and focus on the combine and focus on the Senior Bowl.

“… They’ve done a good job of advocating for me and letting me know all the options and letting that ball fall in my court. But when anything materializes, you guys will know.”