Lincoln Log: Highlights from Riley's press conference

Oklahoma started the season with four quarterback sacks against Missouri State, but then dropped off to one against Kansas State and one against Iowa State.

The plays made by both Skylar Thompson and Brock Purdy after eluding pressure allowed the Wildcats and Cyclones to stay close, get close and ultimately win the game.

But in its last four games, OU has racked up six, three, two and nine sacks — 20 in all. The Sooners are now up to first among Big 12 Conference teams with 26 total. Oklahoma State (22 in six games) is second.

The biggest part is the skill of the d-linemen and linebackers up front. But better pass coverage has produced more opportunities.

“I think it takes team defense to do it,” Lincoln Riley said Tuesday at his weekly press conference. “I mean, obviously, the front’s got to get home and anybody else that you're blitzing has to get home at some point. … We’ve had a few of those, but we certainly have had some that have been the more traditional coverage type sacks, where we’ve covered people. And we had a couple the other day that were absolutely that example, where we did a nice job covering and really didn’t give the quarterback anywhere to go (with the ball) and gave our guys a little bit of extra time. It takes great team defense to do it.

“And I would say it's a combination of a lot of things. I think some could be described as evolution of the system, but the players and coaches make the evolution happen. These things don't happen just because. You gotta go make them happen, and I think players have continued to buy into the way we want to play. I think we’ve been able to have more body types and pieces that fit this scheme and what we're looking for. And I think we're going to continue to add to those and continue to develop the ones we have. It's been exciting to see the progression, and our expectation is that it's going to continue to head in that same direction.”

Conversely, while the Sooners’ defensive sack numbers have rocketed up, their offensive sacks allowed has dropped to nominal levels.

Missouri State got four sacks in the opener. Kansas State had three, and Iowa State and Texas each had two.

But starting in the overtime against Texas, OU has given up just three sacks — one by TCU, none by Texas Tech and two by Kansas.

Riley said it’s been a product of everyone “playing cleaner ball. We still had a couple mistakes the other day that we obviously hadn’t been making as much in the previous games, but other than that, we were pretty clean. Yeah, I just thinks backs have been a little bit better in it, we’ve been able to win our one-on-ones and been on the same page more pass pro-wise, I think Spencer (Rattler)’s getting a better feel for what we’re doing and when we need to get the ball out, when we can hang onto it a little bit and let things develop.

“So yeah, I don’t know that it was one area or just one glaring weakness. I just think it’s everybody taking the steps they needed to take and everybody playing a little bit cleaner and being on the same page more and more and we’ve continued to progress that way.”

In his first college football start, Rattler hesitated in the pocket and stepped into a sack or just didn’t get rid of the football three times. Of course his progression as a college quarterback means he has a better feel for the pass rush and is now making more common-sense plays.

“It helps. No doubt,” Riley said. “Obviously being able to protect those guys and let ‘em be comfortable is an important deal, and one of the biggest jobs of an offensive line — and backs, and whoever else is involved in the protection. So it has certainly helped. And then his progression has helped the protection, too. So it certainly goes both ways.”

Bonitto's Lineage

So far, 17 Sooners have contributed to the team’s sack total. From seniors to freshmen, from tackles to safeties, it seems everyone has gotten in on the act.

But the leader through seven games has been rush linebacker Nik Bonitto. The third-year sophomore from Fort Lauderdale, FL, has team-highs in tackles for loss (8.0), quarterback sacks (5.5) and QB hurries (8).

Bonitto’s success has drawn comparisons to that of recent Sooners at that position (albeit in a different scheme) like Eric Striker and Obo Okoronkwo.

“Strike was just that kind of undersized guy that had just such a motor and intensity for getting to the passer,” Riley said. “Great, great feel for the game. But did it from such a unique frame for a pass rusher. You look at the guy, like, ‘That guy was an elite pass rusher at this level?’ You don’t look at him and say that. But he certainly could do it.

“Obo had more prototypical strength and power combination. I think Obo, through his years, it was becoming a more complete player and do more than just rush the passer. And I think Nik has in some ways been similar. Nik has a little more length than Obo does. He’s not quite as strong. That’ll be a big deal for him as he continues to grow, your know, can he — how strong can he get and really add that power to a game that already has — he’s probably good as good a bend and acceleration, all of that, being able to make himself skinny, body control probably ranks pretty highly with those guys.

“But those guys, I would say they continued to improve throughout their career, and every year was a little bit better and they made themselves more rounded players. And Nik has started to do that. He’s probably improved here in this season. But to be what he can be, he’s gonna have to continue to take weaknesses that he has and turn them into strengths and continue to build his body and his understanding. But no, he’s doing a great job for us. He’s an athletic guy and very, very tough to stop on the edge.”

Bad Hands Team

Theo Wease’s dropped pass in the end zone Saturday against Kansas was the Sooners’ eighth dropped touchdown pass of the season, according to an ongoing tally kept by Sooners Wire’s Kegan Reneau, who asked Riley Tuesday if that number was up this year from year’s past.

"I do think it’s fair,” Riley said. “I think we've had a few more drops than we've had in previous years.”

Rattler is tied for seventh nationally with 18 touchdown passes. Add eight to his total and he’d be easily be leading the country. He also ranks 14th (among QBs who have played more than two games) with a .678 completion percentage, and his passer efficiency rating (172.1) ranks 16th.

Bottom line: Rattler’s receivers need to be better at finishing catches, but Riley said it’s hard to put his finger on just one reason why dropped passes are up in 2020.

“It kind of comes down to each individual guy,” Riley said, “and if you can find a pattern, then you address it, whether it's sometimes guys are too amped up and need to be relaxed, sometimes it's focus, sometimes it's something physical, sometimes it's something technical. So, I think you get to the root of the problem. The worst way to coach a guy is, when he drops one, is to tell him to catch it. That doesn't help a whole lot.

“Now, guys are going to drop one from time to time. That happens. I think ... our deal is we don't make any more or any less than what it is. If a guy drops one, if there is an issue we see with it, we'll address it. Obviously, guys only get so many opportunities and we need them to make them. And our guys, we have dropped a few more, especially in the end zone, than we need to.

“We've also made some tremendous plays on the ball, too, but we certainly want to make all the routine ones. And then we want to make a good percentage of the ones that, maybe, we shouldn't make, too. So, we're going to keep working it, but we're certainly going to need to make those plays down the stretch.”

