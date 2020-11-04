Lincoln Log: Highlights from Riley's presser

Dynamic Duo

With a day to review film, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley felt even stronger Tuesday about the sudden and significant contributions of Rhamondre Stevenson and Ronnie Perkins.

During his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Riley said he was proud of how the team moved on without the serves of those two and Trejan Bridges and yet made sure to make them feel a part of the team.

“It was probably tougher for those individuals than it was the rest of the team,” Riley said. “Not that the team didn’t feel for them, they certainly did, but you’ve got to move on. Those created opportunities for other people. I think we determined ourselves, we were not going to use it as a crutch. It was what it was. So I don’t know that it was a super hot topic around here. We just kind of went with the mindset, whenever we have ‘em, that’s great. But if we don’t, it’s no different than a player getting injured or anything else that happened. Just have to deal with it.”

Ronnie Perkins Photo: Texas Tech Athletics

Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, who usually takes the mic on Wednesday this season (players were off for Election Day and will be available Wednesday), stepped in when Riley finished, and said keeping Perkins engaged on the defense was challenging.

“In terms of his engagement, that is a battle,” Grinch said. “It’s, for us as a coaching staff, you want to keep him engaged, you want to put reps on him because the minute he’s ready, you want him out there. But again, you have a game that weekend that he’s not available for. A lot of it was on him.

“The benefit for us is that we managed it as best as we could. When he was available, the second he was available, you went with him the minute you get that call, he was in the game on Saturday.”

Rhamondre Stevenson Joshua R. Gateley / OU Athletics

Both players stayed fit with strength coach Bennie Wylie’s help, and they stayed game-ready — as much as they can — by working against the No. 1 offense on the scout team.

“They've continued to get work, continued to train,” Riley said. “Not exactly like playing on a Saturday, but yeah, I think we had good plans for them both, had limited roles in for both of them (against Texas Tech). Didn't try to do too much, especially with finding out as late as we did and not having quite as much notice. I thought the plan was good. I thought both of those guys did a pretty good job. They both made some big plays. They certainly both made some mistakes, too, which was to be expected. They're guys that have played before and you could certainly see that.”

Stokes’ return

One key player who didn’t get to play Saturday in Lubbock was defensive tackle LaRon Stokes. He made the trip and was on the sideline, but didn’t suit up as Riley said he “wasn’t available.”

Riley said Stokes “got a little banged up the week before. Potentially available this week. I would list him as questionable right now. We’ll see how he proceeds.”

LaRon Stokes Ty Russell / OU Athletics

Having Stokes back on the defensive line, playing alongside Perkins at and alternating at tackle with Isaiah Thomas — the Sooners’ best defensive player, and the Sooners’ best defensive player so far — would be bad news for Kansas’ offense.

Stokes, a former Tulsa NOAH high school player who played at Northeastern A & M College, was Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year in 2019 and has become one of the Sooners’ most consistent and reliable players across the defensive front. In five games so far this season, he’s made eight tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Rattler improving

Riley said quarterback Spencer Rattler has “definitely improved” and is now learning some of the nuances of playing quarterback in college. In the 2 1/2 games since he was benched (and reinstated) against Texas, Rattler hasn’t turned the football over once.

“I think he's certainly learned more of the difference between being aggressive but also doing it in a calculated way, learning to manage games a little bit better, when we can afford to take risks, when we can not,” Riley said. “I think he's certainly put more of a premium on that. I think seeing that we can make some explosive plays and we don't have to hit the home run every single time. He's getting better.”

Spencer Rattler Joshua R. Gateley / OU Athletics

Currently, Rattler is 15th nationally in passing yards (301.0 per game) and seventh in touchdown passes (17). He’s also 12th in yards per completion (14.33), seventh in points-responsible-for (116) and ninth in passer efficiency (178.9). Not bad for a redshirt freshman.

“I think some of it is, when you come back and play well in a game, like he did that one (Texas) at the end, it certainly adds to the confidence and belief in what you're doing,” Riley said. “So yeah, he's growing, he's getting better. For him, though, each week is still its own week. Every week is new. Defenses are new, opponents are new. Matchups are new. Game plan. There's always gonna be some evolving things there. Getting better, but you don't ever get there. It's not like a destination. You learn from the experiences you have, you try to apply them as much as you can to the new experiences that come up. And the more you can do that successfully, the better you'll get.”

"Third Down Theo"

Sophomore receiver Theo Wease should have a cool nickname by now: “Third Down Theo.”

Wease has emerged as more than just a top target for Rattler (he and Marvin Mims are co-leaders on the team with 23 catches). He’s now a trusted go-to target for Rattler on third down.

He’s been heading in that direction since the Texas game, when he caught three third-down throws from Rattler and also caught the final 2-point conversion. Against TCU, he caught a 44-yarder on second-and-13, a 33-yarder on first-and-10, and a 10-yarder on second-and-7.

Theo Wease OU Athletics

Last week in Lubbock, Wease led the Sooners with five catches (on six targets), produced his first career 100-yard game (105), had a 29-yard reception early in the second quarter, then pulled down a first-down grab on third-and-2, spun out of a tackle and raced 48 yards. He also contributed an 11-yard catch on third-and-2 to set up a second-quarter field goal right before halftime.

The Sooners added a touchdown at the start of the third quarter to build their lead to 55-14, and that drive was kept alive by a Rattler throw to Wease on third-and-6 for 9 yards.

“Yeah, he's doing well,” Riley said. “I thought he had some key moments last year that gave him some confidence. He played well. Against Baylor up there in the comeback game, he played pretty well, and in the bowl game. So, he had some nice plays for us.

“And I think his confidence is growing. He's starting to really run great routes, more aggressively. I think he's playing faster, a little bit more physical, which has been good to see.

“At that position, so much of it is about confidence, because it becomes a game of one-on-one matchups and when you're playing fast and aggressive and you're talented, a guy like Theo is, that's going to be a tough combination for anyone to stop one-on-one. Our confidence in him is developing. Certainly Spencer’s.”

