Lincoln Riley: Austin Stogner is 'sore' but 'making improvements'

John. E. Hoover

Austin Stogner - TX
Austin StognerTy Russell / OU Athletics

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said Monday morning that tight end Austin Stogner was “sore” but is “making improvements.”

Stogner was injured in the second quarter of the Sooners’ last game against Kansas on Nov. 7. He caught a pass and took a hard shot to the knees, then limped off the field and did not return. He watched most of the second half in street clothes.

“Doing better,” Riley said when SI Sooners asked on the weekly Big 12 coaches teleconference. “Sore. I imagine the off week, there was some benefit to him there having some time.”

Riley said the Sooners haven’t practiced yet this week for Saturday night's game with Bedlam rival Oklahoma State, and he expected to know more when they do hit the field later Monday.

“We’ll get him back out there, see how he’s doing,” Riley said. “Sore last week, but making improvements.”

The 18th-ranked Sooners and 14th-ranked Cowboys meet at 6:30 p.m. on Owen Field. OU is a 10-point favorite and the game will be broadcast on ABC.

Football

