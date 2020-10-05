SI.com
AllSooners
Lincoln Riley expounds on Ronnie Perkins: 'His status has not changed'

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said Monday during the Big 12 Conference coaches call that, despite reports to the contrary, defensive end Ronnie Perkins' status has not changed.

"He hasn't been playing," Riley said, "and his status for Saturday has not changed."

The Sooners play Texas at 11 a.m. Saturday in Dallas.

SoonerScoop and The Athletic reported last Saturday from Ames, shortly before the Sooners lost 37-30 to Iowa State, that Perkins' appeal of his NCAA suspension for a positive drug test prior to last year's Peach Bowl had been granted, that the suspension had been lifted, and that Perkins wouldn't play against the Longhorns.

Riley received a follow-up question to clarify and remained firm.

"Honestly, kind of in the same spot that we’ve been with all three of those guys (running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Trejan Bridges)," he said. "It could change in five minutes, or it could not change for three weeks. I wish I had more answers, but sadly I do not."

