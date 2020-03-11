AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

Lincoln Riley: on quarterbacks

John Hoover

Lincoln Riley has had incredible success coaching Oklahoma's quarterbacks.

All three - Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts - came to OU as a transfer.

Going into this spring, the Sooners have just two scholarship quarterbacks: third-year sophomore Tanner Mordecai and redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler. Neither was a transfer.

Did Riley get any calls from quarterbacks who wanted to transfer in?

Also, with the competition wide open between Mordecai and Rattler, Riley doesn't have an established timetable for naming a starter.

Could he follow the philosophies of his old boss at Texas Tech - Mike Leach - in determining when to name a starting QB?

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lincoln Riley on Baker Mayfield's 'cool, historic moment'

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley talks Oklahoma's spring game and why all OU fans deserve a chance to celebrate Baker Mayfield.

John. E. Hoover

Did OU get good karma from Camar?

Oklahoma brought in DeMarco Murray to land the nation's elite running back prospects. His first big recruiting task came this weekend when Garland's Camar Wheaton, the No. 1 RB in the country, visited the Sooners.

John. E. Hoover

Follow Caleb Williams' recruiting journey

Caleb Williams is the top quarterback prospect in the 2021 recruiting class with scholarship offers from top programs coast to coast. The Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga star has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his experience as a high profile recruit to his home life and preparation for his senior season.

John. E. Hoover

OU v. West Virginia Gameday Feed

Updated regularly

Joe Fan Sports

Kyler Murray Should Come Back To OU For One More Season

Kyler Murray should come back to OU for one more season

Erik Gee

by

SoonerJClay

Podcast: Lincoln Riley Could Quietly Be Building A Dynasty In Norman

Look Out For The Sooners In The Years To Come, Reasons For Kyler Murray To Come Back To OU

Erik Gee

by

HeavyFlow

Podcast: Is Jalen Hurts Bound For Norman

Jalen Hurts Is In The Transfer Portal Is He Coming To OU? And Reasons Klyer Murray Should Come Back To OU

Erik Gee

by

kacaliendo

Podcast: Alex Grinch's Toughest Task At OU? Sooners recruiting class is top 4

Alex Grinch has to convince five-star defensive linemen and linebackers to come to OU

Erik Gee

by

FlamingHotSoonerFan

Video: Humphrey Says Offensive Line Still Struggling With Penalties

Humphrey feels responsible to lead the growth of offensive line

Chase Spivey

Video Column: Nine Years Later Would OU Have Been Better Off In The Pac-16?

Nine years ago OU had a chance to leave for the Pac-10, but Texas made sure that didn't happen

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee