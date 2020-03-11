Lincoln Riley has had incredible success coaching Oklahoma's quarterbacks.

All three - Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts - came to OU as a transfer.

Going into this spring, the Sooners have just two scholarship quarterbacks: third-year sophomore Tanner Mordecai and redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler. Neither was a transfer.

Did Riley get any calls from quarterbacks who wanted to transfer in?

Also, with the competition wide open between Mordecai and Rattler, Riley doesn't have an established timetable for naming a starter.

Could he follow the philosophies of his old boss at Texas Tech - Mike Leach - in determining when to name a starting QB?