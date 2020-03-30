Oklahoma’s coaching staff is using the down time from the Coronavirus shutdown to give back to the Norman community.

Spurred by an idea from receivers coach Dennis Simmons, Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley recorded a video Sunday describing how and why the entire staff assembled and distributed snack bags for health care workers in Norman.

“Just wanted to say thank you to all our workers in the medical field,” Riley said. “… So all our families got together and put together bags of snacks to bring to these workers. They’re putting in crazy hours working right now to save a lot of lives.

“So it was a great idea. Families, all the (coaches’ children) decorated the bags so there was certainly a personal touch to it.”

The video shows clips of the staff, their wives and their children — each family in their own homes — putting snacks into individually decorated bags, with additional thank-you clips recorded by the staff.

“We just want to thank all the medical professionals across the country, in Oklahoma and especially in Norman for all you’re doing to fight this virus on the front lines,” said offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh.

