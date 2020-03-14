Oklahoma’s rough experience in the College Football Playoff loss to LSU was so bad it may have lingering effects.

Losing 63-28 in the postseason can do that.

But Sooners coach Lincoln Riley thinks there was plenty from that night’s Peach Bowl disaster to build on, including the play of Oklahoma’s defensive backs.

On a night when Heisman winner Joe Burrow threw for 493 yards and seven touchdowns and wideout Justin Jefferson caught 14 passes for 227 yards and four TDs, Riley prefers to look for the positives — even from freshman Woodi Washington, who came on in relief and was the frequent target of the LSU passing game.

“Woodi, specifically, there’s a lot of things in that game that he did extremely well,” Riley said. “When you go back and watch the tape (and realize) that was his real first playing time, and you watch several of those plays and you’re like, ‘Wow.’ Like, that’s pretty good considering the circumstances, the environment, the amount of practice reps, all that, no, I think it’s a positive for those guys.”