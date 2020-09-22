SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Lincoln Riley says he's lined up with the scout team due to personnel shortages

Parker Thune

Lincoln Riley's opening statement in his Tuesday press conference was concise and to the point, as he gave an obligatory tip of the hat to the week's opponent before making an acknowledgement that was decidedly ambiguous.

“We know the kind of challenge that it’s going to be,” said Riley.

Was the Oklahoma head coach referring to the Kansas State Wildcats, or the COVID-19 pandemic?

KSU head coach Chris Klieman has repeatedly expressed that his team is facing a significant personnel shortage as they prepare to head to Norman this Saturday. Rumors about a possible game cancellation continue to swirl, and to make matters worse, this weekend's contest is the first of three straight game weekends for Oklahoma. The third of those three contests is the Red River Showdown on Oct. 10.

So when there's no certainty that there will be a game played this weekend, how can anyone know what the next few weeks hold for the Sooners?

“I think it’s really tough to predict," said Riley. "This’ll be the first stretch of three consecutive games. I mean, it was good to have the bye week when we did… obviously, you don’t have that cushion now.”

Though Klieman has made it no secret that his program is shorthanded, Riley admitted that the Sooners have also had to deal with a skeleton scout team. In fact, the former Texas Tech wideout said that he's taken practice reps alongside his players on occasion.

“Me and Coach Gundy and Coach Murray and some other guys have had to pull double duty," he laughed.

Riley didn't appear concerned that his team would fail to meet any of the Big 12's positional minimums for competition this weekend. However, those minimums are only in place for offensive linemen, interior defensive linemen, and quarterbacks. When pressed about the possibility of losing most (or all) of a skill-position group without a positional minimum, Riley said he wasn't worried.

"Every team in America's going to have more skill guys than they have big guys," said Riley. "We've got emergency plans, and luckily enough for us, we've got maybe some better options than most would have."

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Spencer Rattler says confidence is in the culture at OU: "We all have that swag about us"

Oklahoma Sooners redshirt freshman quarterback says "you have to be confident" given the program's wealth of talented players and coaches

Parker Thune

Lincoln Riley on potential of offensive line attrition: "That's... a big deal"

Oklahoma Sooners head coach says he's grateful for a deep and experienced cast of offensive linemen as the 2020 season promises unexpected twists

Parker Thune

Sooners in the NFL, Week 2

CeeDee Lamb explodes as Dallas Cowboys pull off impossible victory

Caroline Grace

Kansas State still adjusting to heavy COVID numbers; Lincoln Riley says, 'I can relate'

Oklahoma Sooners and Kansas State Wildcats are managing college football's shifting landscape

John. E. Hoover

How does Oklahoma fix the running game this week? It's complicated, so Lincoln Riley explains

OU coach Lincoln Riley wants better preparation, better execution across the board against Kansas State Wildcats

John. E. Hoover

Lincoln Riley hopes to have more of his roster available for Saturday's game

Oklahoma Sooners head coach says "it's just kind of a constant back and forth," but is optimistic that his team will be healthier than last week against Missouri State

Parker Thune

Caleb Williams talks recruiting and All-American Bowl, encourages all to vote

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback commit says he's turned his focus to recruiting 2022 class, but also has priorities that extend far beyond the football field

Parker Thune

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 13

Oklahoma Sooners podcast from Sports Illustrated affiliate SI Sooners

John. E. Hoover

Quick look: Ravaged by COVID in the opener, Kansas State had even more setbacks last week

Oklahoma Sooners welcome COVID-ravaged Kansas State Wildcats in Big 12 Conference opener

John. E. Hoover

What could have been: OU site scout Greg Tipton sheds light on Sooners' visit to Army

Oklahoma Sooners visit to Army West Point would have been historic

John. E. Hoover