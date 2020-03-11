Oklahoma's annual spring football game has become a big event for both Sooner fans and OU recruits. But it gets even bigger this year.

Sooners coach Lincoln Riley said Monday that he's planning to up the ante at this year's extravaganza by unveiling Baker Mayfield's Heisman statue during the game - and inside the stadium.

"I think the thought is," Riley said, "instead of a ceremony outside the stadium, why not include all 50-60-70,000, whatever’s there, why not include all them in that moment? So going to be a pretty cool historic moment for this program and just add to all the great things we’re going have going on around our spring game."

Riley said more details on the unveiling as well as other elements of the scrimmage, such as entertainment, will be announced later.

The Sooners' spring game is scheduled for 5 p,m. on April 18.