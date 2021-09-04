Lincoln Riley: Theo Wease Will Miss 'At Least Half the Season,' Other Sooners Miss Tulane Game

The Sooners' junior wide receiver sustained an injury in practice this week; Drake Stoops, Jordan Kelley also sat out; Andrew Raym returned and got some late snaps.

NORMAN — Oklahoma wide receiver Theo Wease will miss “at least half the season,” head coach Lincoln Riley said after Saturday’s 40-35 win over Tulane.

SI Sooners reported on Wednesday that Wease would miss OU’s first few games due to a lower leg injury, and Riley confirmed that Saturday.

“We’ll see how it plays out,” Riley said.

The Sooners’ offense was uneven in the season-opening victory and might have been better with Wease.

Drake Stoops, another starting wide receiver from last season, also missed the game for undisclosed reasons.

So did defensive tackle Jordan Kelley.

Andrew Raym, a sophomore who was expected to start at center as the Sooners try to replace Creed Humphrey, sat idle as Robert Congel got the start and played deep into the game.

“Medical reasons,” Riley said of Raym. “Had the miss a good amount of practice time and he was battling with Congel anyway. We got him back here at the end of the week and we played him a little bit there in the second half.”