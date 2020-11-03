SI.com
AllSooners
Lincoln Riley: Trejan Bridges 'still in that process right now'

John. E. Hoover

Trejan Bridges
Trejan BridgesMatthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Two of “the three” are finally back. But Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said Tuesday that the third member of the Sooners’ suspended trio is still in limbo.

Trejan (Bridges), his process is not quite as clear cut or as easy as maybe it could or should be.” Riley said during his weekly press conference. “He’s still in that process right now. So we'll see how that unfolds.”

As of this week’s home game with Kansas, the former 5-star wide receiver has not officially been reinstated, and Riley said he was unsure when or if it would happen.

Bridges was among three players suspended for last year’s Peach Bowl. All three missed that game as well as the first five games of this season, fulfilling the NCAA-mandated six-game suspension.

But Saturday night in Lubbock, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and defensive end Ronnie Perkins got to play, while Bridges did not make the trip.

Stevenson contributed three touchdown runs, and Perkins delivered two tackles for loss.

Football

