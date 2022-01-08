Linebacker Transfer T.D. Roof Commits to Oklahoma

The son of the Sooners' new defensive coordinator makes OU his fourth college football stop.

As expected, Oklahoma picked up a verbal commit on Friday.

T.D. Roof — son of new linebackers coach and OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof — committed to the Sooners. He made the announcement via Twitter.

Roof, a senior, began his career at Georgia Tech in 2017, played at Indiana in 2018, then sat out the 2019 season as a redshirt as he transferred to Appalachian State, where he played the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound linebacker has played in 45 career games, including this season when he made 68 tackles for the Mountaineers, including 10 for loss, to go with three quarterback sacks, two interceptions (and 100 return yards), plus a fumble forced, two quarterback hurries and a pass defensed.

Ted Roof was Georgia Tech’s defensive coordinator in 2017 before moving on to North Carolina State the following year, and served Appalachian State’s defensive coordinator in 2019 before moving to Vanderbilt in 2020 and Clemson in 2021.