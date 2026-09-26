Live Updates From Oklahoma's First Trip to No. 2 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga.— Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from Sanford Stadium throughout Saturday’s matchup between Oklahoma and the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.

29 minutes to kickoff

It appears that Georgia running back Nate Frazier (questionable all week) won’t play today. He is suited up for pregame warmups but is not warming up. Also, wide receiver Isiah Canion (questionable) apparently will not play.

Frazier’s absence is huge, as he leads the Bulldogs with 202 rushing yards and five touchdowns and is averaging 8.4 yards per carry. He’s a violent runner who breaks a lot of tackles.

Canion haș three catches for 28 yards in UGa’s three games this year.

— Hoover

36 minutes to kickoff

There are 10 NFL teams represented here at today's Oklahoma-Georgia game. There were 23 at the Oklahoma-Michigan game two weeks ago.

— Hoover

42 minutes until kickoff

Oklahoma’s starting offensive line, left to right, per warmups:

Fodje — Ozaeta — Maikkula — Best — Harris

Heath Ozaeta is set to take Eddy Pierre-Louis’ spot at left guard.

— Chapman

50 minutes until kickoff

David Stone is stretching in the end zone as opposed to standing off to the side, but he looks very stiff and limited. Still plenty of time for him to get loose if he’s going to try to give it a go today.

— Chapman

54 minutes to kickoff

Just a little pregame pro action:

Atlanta Falcons (and former Sooners) Billy Bowman and Kendal Daniels are on the sideline at Vince Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium. Four-time national champion Jayda Coleman is also in the house, with Bowman.

So is former Atlanta Hawks (and former Sooner) guard Trae Young.

— John E. Hoover

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