Live Updates From Oklahoma's First Trip to No. 2 Georgia
ATHENS, Ga.— Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from Sanford Stadium throughout Saturday’s matchup between Oklahoma and the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.
29 minutes to kickoff
It appears that Georgia running back Nate Frazier (questionable all week) won’t play today. He is suited up for pregame warmups but is not warming up. Also, wide receiver Isiah Canion (questionable) apparently will not play.
Frazier’s absence is huge, as he leads the Bulldogs with 202 rushing yards and five touchdowns and is averaging 8.4 yards per carry. He’s a violent runner who breaks a lot of tackles.
Canion haș three catches for 28 yards in UGa’s three games this year.
— Hoover
36 minutes to kickoff
There are 10 NFL teams represented here at today's Oklahoma-Georgia game. There were 23 at the Oklahoma-Michigan game two weeks ago.
— Hoover
42 minutes until kickoff
Oklahoma’s starting offensive line, left to right, per warmups:
Fodje — Ozaeta — Maikkula — Best — Harris
Heath Ozaeta is set to take Eddy Pierre-Louis’ spot at left guard.
— Chapman
50 minutes until kickoff
David Stone is stretching in the end zone as opposed to standing off to the side, but he looks very stiff and limited. Still plenty of time for him to get loose if he’s going to try to give it a go today.
— Chapman
54 minutes to kickoff
Just a little pregame pro action:
Atlanta Falcons (and former Sooners) Billy Bowman and Kendal Daniels are on the sideline at Vince Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium. Four-time national champion Jayda Coleman is also in the house, with Bowman.
So is former Atlanta Hawks (and former Sooner) guard Trae Young.
— John E. Hoover
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Ryan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK.Follow _RyanChapman