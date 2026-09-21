How to Watch Oklahoma vs. No. 2 Georgia

The vibes could not be lower as Oklahoma prepares to open SEC play.

Brent Venables’ Sooners responded to defeat in Ann Arbor with an embarrassing offensive performance. OU scraped past New Mexico 14-6 on Saturday night, failing to muster 300 total yards of offense in the process.

The noise around Ben Arbuckle’s offense will only grow louder over the coming week, and the competition is about to get much, much better.

The Georgia Bulldogs await. Kirby Smart’s team has dispatched of 51 straight unranked opponents, a classification that now applies to the Sooners after dropping out of the AP Poll, and the Bulldogs are 55-2 in Athens since 2017.

Saturday represents the start of the next phase of Oklahoma’s season, but the Sooners will have to conjure some magic to avoid falling to 2-2 in 2026.

How to Watch the Oklahoma Sooners vs. the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs

Location: Sanford Stadium

Sanford Stadium Date: Sept. 26

Sept. 26 Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

2:30 p.m. CT Channel: ESPN

ESPN TV Broadcast Crew: TBA

TBA Radio Broadcast: 107.7 FM The Franchise

107.7 FM The Franchise Weather Forecast: Mostly sunny with a high of 80 degrees and 52% humidity

Last Time Out

The Bulldogs took a quarter to get rolling, but they demolished Arkansas in their SEC opener. Georgia handled the Hogs 45-17, and things got so bad that the Bulldogs started doing drills against themselves during TV timeouts to make the most of their Saturday.

Meanwhile, OU quarterback John Mateer threw two interceptions against the Lobos, nearly losing the game and the entire fanbase in the process.

Thankfully, the Sooners can lean on their defense. Defensive tackle David Stone came up with the crucial fourth-down stop to douse New Mexico’s hopes of scoring, going for two and trying to force overtime on Saturday night.

Georgia did allow three sacks — negative plays that the OU defense will have to force on Saturday afternoon to stand a chance at forcing a massive upset.

Who to Know for the Bulldogs

Where to start.

The Georgia defense is as talented as usual. Linebackers Chris Cole and AJ Kruah are tied with safety Rasean Rinkins to lead the team with 10 total tackles. Linebacker Raylen Wilson also leads the group with two sacks through three games.

That doesn’t even include the Bulldogs’ talented secondary, which is led by Preseason All-SEC First Team selections KJ Bolden and Ellis Robinson IV.

On the other side of the ball, the OU defensive line will have to crack the code to beat left tackle Earnest Greene III. He protects quarterback Gunner Stockton, who was voted an All-SEC Preseason Third Team selection by the conference’s coaches. The Sooners will also have to contain running back Nate Frazier, who is averaging 8.4 yards per carry and has five touchdowns so far.

2025 Rewind

OU didn’t link up with Georgia last year in SEC play. The Bulldogs rolled through the SEC with an 11-1 record in the regular season, falling only to Alabama.

Smart’s team got revenge, though. Georgia took down the Crimson Tide 28-7 in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, but the season came to an end in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against Ole Miss.

Series History

Oklahoma and Georgia have only met once, but it was memorable.

Baker Mayfield and Lincoln Riley faced off against Smart’s defense in the Rose Bowl in the 2017 CFP. OU jumped out to a 31-17 halftime lead, but the Bulldogs stormed back.

Georgia scored 28 points in the second half to send the game to overtime.

Eventually, it was the Bulldogs who won the war, notching a 54-48 victory in double overtime.

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