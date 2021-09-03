WATCH: Oklahoma Paints Tulane Logo on Owen Field Ahead of Saturday’s Matchup

The Oklahoma Sooners are doing what they can to make Tulane feel at home, including painting the Green Wave logo on the field in Norman.

While the original plans for Oklahoma’s season opener have been largely chucked out the window, OU is still doing its best to roll out the red carpet for Tulane in the face of a trying situation.

That's why the Tulane Green Wave will be greeted by a familiar sight on Saturday.

The Sooners have painted Tulane’s logo, the iconic “Angry Wave”, at the 25-yard-line on both ends of the field at Gaylord Family Oklahoma - Memorial Stadium.

After Hurricane Ida carved a destructive path through the Gulf Coast, forcing Tulane to relocate its athletics operations from New Orleans to Birmingham and its home opener to from Yulman Stadium to Owen Field, OU is doing what it can to make the Green Wave feel at home.

“We've tried to think about some special touches to add some elements that they might have had at their home game that we could have here at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium,” Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said during a Zoom press conference Friday morning.

The Sooners had previously announced that Tulane would be the designated home team, but Castiglione said officially, Oklahoma will be the home team on Saturday.

“The way the NCAA rules are for purposes of statistical recordings, this will be considered Oklahoma's home game,” he said. “So from that standpoint, you'll notice and know that record keeping and anything related to that will be entered as a home game.”

But Castiglione did say that OU would be looking for ways to make Tulane feel at home, which resulted in the Green Wave logo painted onto Owen Field.

Another way the Sooners are helping out Tulane is by giving all net ticket proceeds back to the Green Wave.

So while Saturday’s contest will count as Tulane’s home game in the three-game contract signed between the two schools, the Green Wave will still get a boost in the form of the game day ticket proceeds.

The Green Wave will make a return trip to Norman in 2024, completing the three-game agreement.

Lastly, Tulane will also get to make the first selection on their primary jersey color for Saturday's game, which could set up a potentially unique uniform matchup of sky blue against crimson and cream.