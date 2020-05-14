AllSooners
Five-Star WR Mario Williams Will Commit On Friday

Parker Thune

Sooner Nation won't have to hold its breath over Mario Williams much longer.

The five-star wideout from Plant City, FL, tweeted Wednesday night that he intends to commit this Friday at noon.

Williams is a 5-foot-10, 165-pound speedster who's shot up recruiting rankings over the last few months. He's two-sport athlete who's drawn collegiate interest on the baseball diamond, but as one of the top pass-catchers in the 2021 class, football is very clearly where his future lies. His stature, quickness, and Floridian roots are naturally reminiscent of Sooner great Hollywood Brown.

He's also got a strong relationship with five-star quarterback and fellow OU target Caleb Williams, which is part of the reason his impending commitment carries such excitement among Sooner faithful.

Although Caleb Williams likely won't commit for quite some time, one name worth watching in the wake of Mario Williams' commitment is his fellow Florida receiver Christian Leary. The four-star Orlando native is among the top 20 prospects in the state, and has track-star speed of his own. OU has been hot after Leary over the last several months, and he's evidently quite interested in the Sooners. If Williams chooses Oklahoma, Leary's commitment may not be far behind.

