Class of 2021 wideout Keon Coleman hails from Opelousas, Louisiana, a town of not much more than 25,000 people.

He plays at Opelousas Catholic School, which competes at the 1A level and doesn’t exactly have a reputation as a breeding ground for FBS talent.

Yet here is Coleman, averaging north of thirty yards per catch in his junior season and earning the attention of college coaches across the nation. Considering the humble circumstances of small-town Louisiana, his potential isn’t lost on anybody - least of all Thomas David, Coleman’s head coach.

“He could show up and sleepwalk and be the best athlete we’ve got by far,” says David. “There is nobody close. But when you watch him work, you see why schools like Oklahoma and Florida State are finding him at a 1A school in Louisiana.”

And not only are they finding him, but they’re lining up in droves to see his talents. Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma joined the long list of programs competing for Coleman’s commitment this past week, as they officially offered the three-sport phenom.

“Any kid that’s getting an offer at that level has got some talent,” David said of Coleman. “The thing that’s unique with him is he’s got a great work ethic. He’s a kid that’s always exhibited that.”

That work ethic not only manifests itself in football, but in basketball and track as well. As David remarked, Coleman has displayed exceptional aptitude across all three sports for years.

“He’s never really specialized. He’s always played multiple sports,” said David. “He’s a gifted athlete. He’s very good in football; he’s very good in basketball. If he wanted, he could honestly go somewhere in track too. He’s a really good high jumper and long jumper.”

He's seen Coleman's highlight-reel dunks on the hardwood and his prowess in track and field. But David thrills to the prospect of Coleman devoting himself to a single sport. He’s excited to see what further physical development could look like for the 6-foot-4, 190-pound standout.

“I think when he takes the time to focus just on football, I think he’s going to determine his own ceiling because of his work ethic,” David predicted. “I think he’s only going to get bigger. Once he gets somewhere and can just do football, and work out to get into shape to play football year-round, he’s going to go from being 190 pounds to 210, 215, maybe bigger.”

As for Coleman, he’s strongly considering a future in the crimson and cream. As the Sooners continue to send a steady stream of wideouts to the NFL, Coleman can see himself being the next man up at the program he called one of his "dream schools."

“They develop receivers real well and get them to the next level,” he said of Oklahoma.

Though the innate talent is evident in Coleman’s play (22 TD’s on 35 catches last season, plus seven interceptions as a defensive back), it’s Coleman’s drive that sets him apart.

“He’s a large-frame kid with good body control and great ball skills,” David raved. “He’s [also] a kid that truly grinds in the weight room and sets a great example for others. I haven’t had the luxury to coach many like him.”

As the offers continue to roll in, Coleman is unwilling to place a timetable on his commitment. He says that it’ll come as soon as he knows where he’ll be matriculating.

“When it feels like I find a school, then I’m committing.”

