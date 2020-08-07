AllSooners
Missouri Valley Conference Expected To Cancel Fall Football Season; Members Can Still Play Fall Nonconference Games

Parker Thune

The Big 12 hasn't announced a start date yet, but a huge obstacle to Oklahoma's scheduling calculus with Missouri State has now been cleared.

The Missouri Valley Conference is set to cancel their 2020 football season and attempt to move it to the spring of 2021.

The news was first reported Friday morning by 247Sports' Ross Uglem.

Uglem also indicated that the MVC will give its members the option to play previously scheduled fall nonconference games, which means that Missouri State could still play Oklahoma next month.

The official announcement from the conference is still forthcoming, and is expected to be made this afternoon. 

Stay up to date with SI Sooners as this story continues to develop.

